Daydreaming Mode: On – What if Bugatti Entered the Commercial Vehicle Game?

Bugatti has been pondering about launching a second body style to grace some of the most expensive garages out there next to its hypercars for quite some now. They even tested the waters with the Galibier many years back, yet for some reason, it hasn’t materialized.
More recently, though, there have been talks about a possible ultra high-end crossover/SUV from the Molsheim brand. Such a ride would make a lot of sense, as it would pretty much dwarf the super and luxury establishment in terms of performance and pricing, and it would inevitably become the new toy of choice for the global jet set.
You see, Bugatti’s rare machines tend to be faster and more powerful than what most other companies have in their lineups. Thus, a high-rider would eat things such as the Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, and Aston Martin DBX707 for breakfast in terms of performance. Ultimately, it might become a threat to the luxury establishment, biting a chunk of the class currently dominated by the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, and Range Rover.
But for Bugatti to go into the crossover/SUV game, they need the Volkswagen Group’s blessing. And they don’t seem too eager to green light such a project, especially now when they have a multitude of vehicles in the pipeline, most of which have battery-electric powertrains. So, who knows, maybe in the near future, we will eventually see a Bugatti-badged high-rider with electric assistance that would be more suitable for daily driving than anything they ever made.
For now, such a machine remains an untouchable dream, though not in Fantasy Land, where several rendering artists have presented numerous takes on what it might end up looking like. The latest digital proposal, or proposals for that matter, because they’re more than one, came via flybyartist and magnesiummedia on social media, and they portray several Bugatti-badged commercial vehicles. Yep, you read that right, Bugatti and commercial vehicles in the same phrase, which is something that will never in a million years happen.
Some of the digital illustrations showcase both SUVs and pickup models with the French brand’s emblem decorating their grilles, and they do send some overlanding vibes. But while these are suitable for some serious off-roading, by the looks of it, the vans appear prepped for fast last-mile deliveries. And they are not the icing on the cake, because a semi was also envisioned by the pixel manipulator, and it seems ready to give the Tesla Semi a headache, regardless of what type of fuel it uses. Still, it’s wishful thinking, as such Bugatti-badged commercial vehicles will never exist. But an SUV might just happen, and it will probably be a seven-digit affair. So, are you hyped about it?
