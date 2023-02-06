Finally a Bugatti Product That We Can All Afford, but Do We Really Want It?

Just like most auto marques, regardless of how many cars they make, Bugatti tends to round its profits and expand its reach by offering various other products. The latest have just been unveiled, and they target those who are into fashion accessories, and fans and owners of the brand’s hypercars alike.
Part of the Bugatti Brand Lifestyle’s new collaboration, the eyewear was designed in partnership with Larry D. Sands, “a freethinking pioneer in the optical fashion space.” The collection was launched at the MIDO Optical Tradeshow in Milan, Italy, on February 4, and showcased at a private event in the same city, and it is already up for grabs.
“When I got the call from Bugatti, I was a little surprised, but to be approached by the world’s most powerful and luxurious auto manufacturer to create their eyewear was an honor,” commented the designer, who has a career spanning over 60 years. “Everything I do is unexpected, and Bugatti Eyewear is some of my most unexpected work yet. Expectation is the enemy of creativity.”
Available in what Bugatti calls “highly exclusive boutiques,” the eyewear has retail prices ranging between $1,295 and $15,000, depending on the model and materials used in the construction. The Molsheim brand states that the nine-style set comprised 37 pieces that feature 18k gold, 925 sterling silver, palladium, carbon fiber, and Macassar ebony, “taking inspiration from Ettore Bugatti’s vision.”
Another highlight of Bugatti’s Eyewear Collection, which took two years to complete and comes to life in Japan, is the use of Positive Vapor Deposition. The process comprises solid material vaporization in a vacuum, and then placed onto the surface of the product, thus acting like diamond coating. It results in a surface said to be highly resistant to wear, and it is also used in the development and production of Bugatti’s hypercars. The horseshoe grille is also replicated, in a clear reference to the high-end machines.
“The decision to partner with such an auspicious, revered, and experienced artist as Larry Sands is testament to our shared design ideals and vision for outstanding quality to achieve truly iconic products,” said the Managing Director of Bugatti International, Wiebke Stahl. “Creating this new luxury eyewear is also key to our portfolio as it closes a strategic gap in Bugatti’s diversified brand lifestyle collection; I couldn’t be more excited to finally launch our new Bugatti Eyewear!”
Bugatti’s new collection unrelated to the car industry comes half a year after they presented the Champagne Carbon EB.03 Edition, as a sparkly ode to the Bolide. Contrary to what some may think, this champagne is actually more affordable than the eyewear. The recommended retail price is €290 over in Europe, or almost $315 at today’s exchange rates.
“When I got the call from Bugatti, I was a little surprised, but to be approached by the world’s most powerful and luxurious auto manufacturer to create their eyewear was an honor,” commented the designer, who has a career spanning over 60 years. “Everything I do is unexpected, and Bugatti Eyewear is some of my most unexpected work yet. Expectation is the enemy of creativity.”
Available in what Bugatti calls “highly exclusive boutiques,” the eyewear has retail prices ranging between $1,295 and $15,000, depending on the model and materials used in the construction. The Molsheim brand states that the nine-style set comprised 37 pieces that feature 18k gold, 925 sterling silver, palladium, carbon fiber, and Macassar ebony, “taking inspiration from Ettore Bugatti’s vision.”
Another highlight of Bugatti’s Eyewear Collection, which took two years to complete and comes to life in Japan, is the use of Positive Vapor Deposition. The process comprises solid material vaporization in a vacuum, and then placed onto the surface of the product, thus acting like diamond coating. It results in a surface said to be highly resistant to wear, and it is also used in the development and production of Bugatti’s hypercars. The horseshoe grille is also replicated, in a clear reference to the high-end machines.
“The decision to partner with such an auspicious, revered, and experienced artist as Larry Sands is testament to our shared design ideals and vision for outstanding quality to achieve truly iconic products,” said the Managing Director of Bugatti International, Wiebke Stahl. “Creating this new luxury eyewear is also key to our portfolio as it closes a strategic gap in Bugatti’s diversified brand lifestyle collection; I couldn’t be more excited to finally launch our new Bugatti Eyewear!”
Bugatti’s new collection unrelated to the car industry comes half a year after they presented the Champagne Carbon EB.03 Edition, as a sparkly ode to the Bolide. Contrary to what some may think, this champagne is actually more affordable than the eyewear. The recommended retail price is €290 over in Europe, or almost $315 at today’s exchange rates.