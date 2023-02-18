For the Asking Price of This Bugatti Divo, One Could Buy Over 100 New Corvette Z06 Cars

Bugatti shocked the world at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance with a magnificent creation dubbed the Divo. Meant to revive the company’s long-forgotten tradition of coachbuilding, it looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, with a very aggressive design that has nothing in common with the Chiron, on which it was based.
Developed for fast cornering, without lacking the usual amount of comfort, tech, and safety gear normally found in a high-end hypercar with focus on driving comfort, luxury, and dizzying straight-line sprints, the Bugatti Divo uses the same engine as the Chiron, to no one’s surprise. But then again, so do all of the brand’s modern creations, up to the Mistral, which is the last one to sport the beastly W16 quad-turbocharged mill.
In the Divo, the 8.0-liter power unit, which is mated to a seven-speed DSG, delivers 1,500 ps (1,479 hp/1,103 kW) at 6,700 rpm. Combined with the torque that is rated at 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft), available from 2,000 to 6,000 rpm, it allows it to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph) in a neck-snapping 2.4 seconds, or faster than you can say Koenigsegg Jesko on E85. The maximum speed was electronically capped at 380 kph (236 mph), and while that may not drop any jaws when it comes to a Bugatti, good luck finding a long straight where you can safely and legally hit such speeds.
Despite not missing out on any goodies, the Bugatti Divo manages to be 35 kg (77 lbs) lighter than the Chiron. It is also faster at the Nardo racetrack by 8 seconds, and it is capable of pulling 1.6 Gs during lateral acceleration. Revisions were made to the suspension, steering, and engineers even increased the camber. Also, thanks to the new bodywork, it produces 90 kg (198 lbs) more downforce compared to its more mainstream sibling. And speaking of that, while production of the Chiron was capped at 501 copies, including the Profilee that recently changed hands for an eye-watering sum, the Divo only came in 40 units.
All of them were sold even before the car made its debut almost five years ago, and back then, Bugatti’s wealthy clientele had to pay around €5 million for one, or almost $5.4 million at the current exchange rates. Nowadays, the occasional Divo that gets listed for grabs normally has an eight-digit asking price attached to it. And if you add a couple of more euros to the pictured copy, then it also stays true to that legacy. Advertised on Mobile by a French used car dealer that didn’t have that many rides in its portfolio at the time of writing, though most of them had blue blood running through their veins, it is a €9,999,999 affair. That equals to $10,738,699, and simple math tells us that one could buy almost 102 brand-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06s for the asking price of this single Divo.
face-to-face with this example, as back then, it was listed for €11.8 million ($12.7 million). It’s clear that they had to drop the price because no one was interested in it, and if we were to guess, we’d say that they’re willing to shave it even more. That said, if you inherited a very large sum of money, and you’re looking to spend a good chunk of it on this Divo, then you should first read the papers in the presence of a trusty lawyer, double-check the details with Bugatti themselves, an then negotiate like there’s no tomorrow. After all, even five percent off would be a small fortune, and both dealers and collectors are in this game to make money.
With a first registration dating back to June of 2021, and two owners in the papers, this gray and blue hypercar has some 500 km (310 miles) under its belt, so it has seen some action. Still, no one can blame the owners for driving it the proper way, every now and then, right? After all, we are talking about one of the fastest and rarest vehicles ever made, whose presence at the local cars and coffee meet would make everyone forget about the average Demon or Subaru that’s been modified to the teeth.
There aren’t many people who can afford to blow that much money on a set of wheels, even if it is almost certain that it will go up in value after the demise of the fabulous W16, but if we had that much cash lying around waiting to be spent, we’d go for it in a heartbeat. But would you? Drop a line below and let us know if you’ve fallen for the Bugatti Divo, and if you would spruce up your collection with this fine example that you can check out here.
