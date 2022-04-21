Is This Bugati Divo 200 Times Better Than the Corvette C8? 'Cause That's How Much It Costs

When the Divo was still up for grabs at Bugatti dealers, before the company pulled the plug on it last summer, with car #40 leaving the factory, it was a €5 million (equal to $5.4 million) affair in Europe.
Eight months ago, we marveled at an example that was advertised for €7,437,500 ($8+ million), which equaled to 120 brand-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 muscle cars. However, the one that we just stumbled upon cost much more than that. In fact, it is over €4 million ($4.3+ million) more.
Are you sitting down? Okay, here it is: €11,800,000, or $12,782,350 at the current exchange rates. A quick look on Chevrolet’s official website reveals that the new-gen Corvette has an MSRP of $60,900. Sure, it may be easier to find a needle in a haystack than a base ‘Vette in dealer lots, but assuming that you can, you would be able to land well over 200 of them for the price of this single Bugatti Divo.
This rare beast is advertised on Mobile by a French used car dealer, which has an Audi R8, Ferrari 488 GTB, Aspark Owl, and several other vehicles in its portfolio. Still, the Molsheim hypercar is the most expensive by far. And they did not say much about it, save for the fact that it has two owners in the papers, 310 miles (500 km) on the clock, a grey finish, and that it was first registered last June. They haven’t shared an extensive image gallery of it either, like one would expect, so we’d check everything in the presence of a lawyer if we
were spoiled for choice had that kind of cash lying around.
As a reminder, the Divo broke cover at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and by that time, the entire production lot had been sold out. It builds on the Chiron, bringing its distinctive looks to the party, and it is actually a bit lighter than its more ‘mainstream’ sibling. The engine is obviously the ubiquitous quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16, making 1,479 hp, enough for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.4 seconds and a 236 mph (380 kph) top speed.
Are you sitting down? Okay, here it is: €11,800,000, or $12,782,350 at the current exchange rates. A quick look on Chevrolet’s official website reveals that the new-gen Corvette has an MSRP of $60,900. Sure, it may be easier to find a needle in a haystack than a base ‘Vette in dealer lots, but assuming that you can, you would be able to land well over 200 of them for the price of this single Bugatti Divo.
This rare beast is advertised on Mobile by a French used car dealer, which has an Audi R8, Ferrari 488 GTB, Aspark Owl, and several other vehicles in its portfolio. Still, the Molsheim hypercar is the most expensive by far. And they did not say much about it, save for the fact that it has two owners in the papers, 310 miles (500 km) on the clock, a grey finish, and that it was first registered last June. They haven’t shared an extensive image gallery of it either, like one would expect, so we’d check everything in the presence of a lawyer if we
As a reminder, the Divo broke cover at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and by that time, the entire production lot had been sold out. It builds on the Chiron, bringing its distinctive looks to the party, and it is actually a bit lighter than its more ‘mainstream’ sibling. The engine is obviously the ubiquitous quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16, making 1,479 hp, enough for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.4 seconds and a 236 mph (380 kph) top speed.