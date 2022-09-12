Mate Rimac Says Bugatti SUV and EV Not Happening Yet

Bugatti has so far resisted the market trend, and they don’t have an SUV, nor an EV, in their lineup. Recent reports have indicated that the company based in Molsheim might soon bend the knee to such products, but it appears that the rumors are not airtight.
Coming to contradict them is none other than Mate Rimac, the CEO of Bugatti Rimac and founder of the Croatian automaker, who briefly spoke to Automobilewoche on the topic. “A purely electric version is not included in our ten-year plan for Bugatti,” Rimac said. “There will also be no SUV.”
But does that mean that they are saying ‘no’ to all forms of electrification for the time being? Not quite, because the head honcho is a firm believer in this technology and sees a usable electric range as the key to the future of the automobile. As a result, it is possible that the successor to the mighty Chiron, and its derivatives, will be a plug-in hybrid, with a targeted all-quiet range of up to 50 km (31 miles).
On a less enthusiastic note, Bugatti’s next hypercar won’t use the famous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, with electric assistance. That’s because it will get a small power unit, backed up by electricity, that we know nothing about yet. As for the final model to pack the massive lump, it is the recently-unveiled Mistral, a multi-million dollar machine, whose production will be capped at 99 units.
Staying away from the fully-electric era for now, and not wanting a high-rider in their portfolio is a bold move, especially since Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini all have SUVs, and even Ferrari is preparing the unveiling of such a vehicle. Nonetheless, Bugatti isn’t a mainstream auto marque, so they can afford to stay away from the industry’s trends for as long as possible.
But does that mean that they are saying ‘no’ to all forms of electrification for the time being? Not quite, because the head honcho is a firm believer in this technology and sees a usable electric range as the key to the future of the automobile. As a result, it is possible that the successor to the mighty Chiron, and its derivatives, will be a plug-in hybrid, with a targeted all-quiet range of up to 50 km (31 miles).
On a less enthusiastic note, Bugatti’s next hypercar won’t use the famous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, with electric assistance. That’s because it will get a small power unit, backed up by electricity, that we know nothing about yet. As for the final model to pack the massive lump, it is the recently-unveiled Mistral, a multi-million dollar machine, whose production will be capped at 99 units.
Staying away from the fully-electric era for now, and not wanting a high-rider in their portfolio is a bold move, especially since Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini all have SUVs, and even Ferrari is preparing the unveiling of such a vehicle. Nonetheless, Bugatti isn’t a mainstream auto marque, so they can afford to stay away from the industry’s trends for as long as possible.