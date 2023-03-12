Tesla Investor Spills the Beans on the Production Cybertruck: Everything You Need To Know

Investor Day came and went, but still, Tesla revealed almost nothing about the Cybertruck. The truck was displayed at Giga Texas during the event, and people could see how the production version looks, but no technical details were offered. Nevertheless, things were happening behind closed doors, and one investor decided to share Cybertruck's best-kept secrets with the rest of the world.

9 photos Photo: @adityasaielsh via Twitter | Edited