Colorful 2024 Porsche Cayenne Digital Reveal Shows Everything, Inside and Out

Not long ago, Porsche talked about its financial success during the past fiscal year and noted that it wants to achieve a 20% operating return to sales. That is a chunky profit, and the company wants to reach it on the back of its biggest ‘cash cows,’ of course. And those would be the crossover SUVs, naturally.
Interestingly, while other automakers involved with the EV revolution are losing bucket loads of cash – like Ford and its $3 billion black hole from the zero-emissions division – Porsche does not seem afraid of battery-powered models. As such, after we already knew that the second-generation Porsche Macan would morph into an EV-only affair, the company also announced during the same event that the base 718-series EV would also appear on the market sometime during the middle of the decade.
More so, after the 2025 or 2026 introduction of the zero-emissions sports car, even the mighty Porsche Cayenne mid-size luxury SUV will make the switch to a sustainable ethos when the time comes to envision it as a fourth-generation model. But until all that happens, the ritzy crossover still needs to keep up with the competition. So, a facelift is coming out for the 2024 model year to make sure the third iteration of the Cayenne has not grown (too) long in the tooth, considering it has been in production since 2017 as a 2019 model year.
Rather unsurprisingly, the sports car and SUV maker from Germany has decided to counterbalance the Internet’s love of leaks with a story of its own. And they are not giving us the 2024 Cayenne in full body camouflage like many other carmakers before it because that ship sailed a long time ago, thanks to our intrepid spy photographer collaborators. Anyway, just recently, Porsche pulled the curtain off the 2024 model year refresh – though only from the cockpit POV, as they wanted to present us with the new ‘Porsche Driver (and passenger) Experience’ format.
Naturally, that attracted a lot of attention, both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the 2024 Porsche Cayenne (CGI) action occurs. But since the cockpit is already officially out of the shadows, the resident pixel master proceeded to give us a bundle of unofficial color options for the trim packages, instead.
Plus, they also decided to extrapolate on all the spied prototypes seen around the world wide web, as well as that sketchy hint that was part of the official interior pictures bundle. As such, now we can look at a fully colorful (unofficial) digital reveal that shows everything, both inside and from the outside!
More so, after the 2025 or 2026 introduction of the zero-emissions sports car, even the mighty Porsche Cayenne mid-size luxury SUV will make the switch to a sustainable ethos when the time comes to envision it as a fourth-generation model. But until all that happens, the ritzy crossover still needs to keep up with the competition. So, a facelift is coming out for the 2024 model year to make sure the third iteration of the Cayenne has not grown (too) long in the tooth, considering it has been in production since 2017 as a 2019 model year.
Rather unsurprisingly, the sports car and SUV maker from Germany has decided to counterbalance the Internet’s love of leaks with a story of its own. And they are not giving us the 2024 Cayenne in full body camouflage like many other carmakers before it because that ship sailed a long time ago, thanks to our intrepid spy photographer collaborators. Anyway, just recently, Porsche pulled the curtain off the 2024 model year refresh – though only from the cockpit POV, as they wanted to present us with the new ‘Porsche Driver (and passenger) Experience’ format.
Naturally, that attracted a lot of attention, both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the 2024 Porsche Cayenne (CGI) action occurs. But since the cockpit is already officially out of the shadows, the resident pixel master proceeded to give us a bundle of unofficial color options for the trim packages, instead.
Plus, they also decided to extrapolate on all the spied prototypes seen around the world wide web, as well as that sketchy hint that was part of the official interior pictures bundle. As such, now we can look at a fully colorful (unofficial) digital reveal that shows everything, both inside and from the outside!