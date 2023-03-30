Ferrari SF90 'Versione Speciale' Comes Out of the CGI Shadows to Brawl With the Revuelto

The automotive industry has had some interesting hero introductions so far this week. And they certainly cover all the basics given the 2024 Hyundai Sonata sedan, the Renault Espace crossover MPV, and the Lamborghini Revuelto HPEV supercar.
Not to mention that Kia’s initial soft introduction of the EV9 has been followed – as promised – by spilling all the juicy zero-emissions beans about its EV powertrains, GT-Line version, and potential (conditional) Level 3 autonomy. Plus, Dodge has surprised everyone with the announcement that no less than five heroes (save for the Charger King Daytona and Challenger SRT Demon 170) are crossing the Atlantic Ocean to give Europeans the chance to own a ‘Last Call’ special edition.
But among the flurry of novelties, at least one stands tall and proud, although it is wedge-shaped and lower than most other automobiles. That would be Lambo’s new V12-powered flagship, which now is also aided by electric motors to develop no less than 1,015 ps (1,001 hp), which is more than the Bugatti Veyron had in 2005 – and that was considered a hypercar, at the time!
Naturally, it’s neither the EB 16.4 nor the supercar to hypercar ascendance that is targeted here. Instead, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Italian Raging Bull just wanted to make sure it can trump from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5s its main rivals from Maranello. More specifically, the SF90 Stradale and Spider Prancing Horses, as both also exhibit a PHEV assembly, albeit to the tune of a combined 1,000 ps (986 hp). Alas, in turn, the Ferrari folks also knew very well that something was cooking – aka the new HPEV, which is a V12-powered plug-in hybrid ‘High-Performance Electrified Vehicle,’ according to Lambo’s translation.
As such, various spy photographers have been keen on pointing out that something cool is brewing in Italy, and everyone thinks the next Ferrari SF90 iteration will be called something along the lines of ‘VS’ – as in ‘Versione Speciale’ (special version, in Italian). That’s not incredibly witty, so perhaps Ferrari will think of something nicer. Meanwhile, they are still testing, so maybe some people will start running amok crying their outrage at the tardiness of the reveal when Lambo’s new PHEV magician is already out, officially.
No worries, though, as those who are too impatient to wait for the OEM creation can always find solace within the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Such is also the case here with Brian Monaco, the automotive renderer and design advisor from West Palm Beach, FL (aka Monaco Auto Design), who has used a fellow socialite’s spy shots for this unofficial reveal of the Ferrari SF90 ‘Versione Speciale.’ Whether you consider it wicked or not, like the author, we are pretty sure this is going to be very close to the real deal.
And our reasoning behind that is not just based on visual observation of the spied prototype and the comparison with the CGI version, but also on someone’s comment who claims that he is a current SF90 Spider owner and a future ‘VS’ buyer – so maybe he’s got some insider knowledge seeing how Ferrari patrons are usually invited to advanced screenings of new model introductions. Alas, as always, do take all of this with the usual amount of salt, at least until Ferrari comes out clean and shows us what it’s got in store for the upcoming SF90 versus Revuelto electrified battles!
