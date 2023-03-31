Low Lambo Revuelto V12 HPEV Is on Fire Digitally With Revolver Wheels and Widebody Kit

Now that Lamborghini has presented its Ferrari SF90 Stradale (and soon, also Spider) rival, the Revuelto plug-in hybrid V12 high-performance electrified vehicle, everyone has taken notice of it – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
There is much to love about the Aventador successor, from the zero to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in 2.5 seconds facilitated by the presence of a new 6.5-liter L545 naturally aspirated V12 aided by three electric motors to the definitive evolution of the slender wedge-shaped design. But maybe there is also something to frown about – such as the fact that it misses the mark in terms of the zero-emissions EV-only range. After all, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale can do around 25 km (almost 16 miles), while the fresher Lambo is limited to 6 miles (ten kilometers)!
Anyway, does anyone think that it ultimately matters for the one percenter? Not really, probably. To them, it will be a lot more important to properly stand out in any crowd, especially initially, when deliveries (tentatively scheduled during the final quarter of the year) will focus on just one version. So, it will be a matter of fine choosing the OEM package and then asking the aftermarket world to take care of customization and personalization details. And, no worries, in case anyone is impatient and wants to know in advance what a custom Revuelto could look like, there is a quick CGI solution – and a bunch of cool wheel companies have already taken up the digital task.
Now, though, maybe someone wants to know how the Lambo would fare with a more complete package. Just in case the Liberty Walk or Rocket Bunny (aka Pandem in America) style suits you best, we now have a hypothetical representation courtesy of Ildar, the virtual artist tucked behind the ildar_project moniker on social media, who usually plays with tuned vehicles. So, no one should be surprised by this extreme rendering of the latest Raging Bull!
Sitting in front of an active volcano for added CGI effect, the outrageous-looking Revuelto is dressed in gray and sprinkled with orange details. That is already a nice build on its own, but the pixel master did not stop there. Instead, he went above and beyond the call of digital duty by adding a complete widebody aerodynamic package with massive fender flares and even a subtle wing out in the back. Plus, everything is lowered on top of revolver-style aftermarket wheels for added visual impact. Cool, right?
Well, just in case this extreme CGI makeover is not your cup of tea, we also have Nikita Chuicko, the digital creator behind kelsonik on social media, who decided that a more subtle, motorsport-oriented approach may be the more natural order of things. So, he tucked the blueish Lambo Revuelto on a new set of staggered (also note the concave treatment of the rear set) aftermarket wheels shod in white-wall Toyo tires!
