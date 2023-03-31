Tuned Bentley Flying Spur Will Make You Exhale Gently From Your Nose

It is both uglier and less comfortable to drive than the stock one. However, this Bentley Flying Spur could mean much more to the deep-pocketed crowd that wants their rides to stand out at the expense of common sense, and it is such ‘enthusiasts’ who are being targeted by Mansory with most of their builds.
Since we already mentioned the tuner responsible for the aftermarket bits and pieces attached to the British luxury sedan, we’ve got to get something else off our chest. That’s the fact that for something that bears Mansory’s signature, it is not that bad at all. Some might actually call it pretty next to something like the Lamborghini Urus Coupe or their take on the Bugatti Chiron. So, here’s to never seeing an extreme take on a pricey car from them ever again.
At first glance, we were tempted to say that the ‘90s called, and they want this Bentley Flying Spur back. However, that’s not a bi-tone look, as the black elements, or most of them anyway, have a visible carbon fiber look. The new vented hood, which has replaced the stock one, was made of this lightweight material that has become a must for most modern-day tuning projects. The same goes for the front bumper attachments, including the side vent surrounds, and the apron with side blades.
A quick look at the side skirts reveals that they have carbon elements attached to them. Things look more discreet out back, where Mansory gave it a new diffuser, bumper pads, trunk lid spoiler, and what seems to be new tailpipe trim. The taillight surrounds have a black look, just like all parts that normally sport chrome trim. The tuner has even blacked out the Bentley logo and the emblem on the trunk lid, and the license plate surround. Those bigger black multi-spoke alloys contribute to the revised stance of the car, and it appears that they have also tweaked the suspension. Privacy windows can be seen all around, and they pretty much round off the makeover.
Powering the Bentley Flying Spur is a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine. It normally pumps out 626 hp (635 ps/467 kW), and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque. Mansory does have a power boost in store, which will lift the thrust to 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm), and the output to 700 hp (710 ps/522 kW). Due to the extra oomph, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is said to have been improved by one tenth, to 3.6 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 211 mph (340 kph), up from 207 mph (333 kph). However, there is no indication that the pictured example, whose images were shared by the Platinum Group online recently, has become more powerful.
