2024 Infiniti QX80 Gets First Unofficial Renderings, Tries to Scare BMW’s X7 Away

Unlike its main rivals Acura and, above all, Lexus, Infiniti is not getting as much attention in its main markets. In America, for example, there are just six models on offer, from the $40k 2023 model year QX50 crossover to the hulking $72,700 QX80 full-size SUV. But, at least, the brand is almost ready for a complete makeover.
And they are not starting at the bottom of the pyramid, no siree. Instead, just like any other self-respecting luxury marque, Nissan’s premium division will kick off the proceeds from the top. As such, the company confirmed since the summer of last year that its spearhead for the transformation would be the all-new, third-generation QX80 – which should get some nifty touches from the QX80 Monograph concept of 2017 plus a feisty powertrain to make it happen.
Notice how the brand keeps stretching the fabric of time? Well, it was only recently that the first spied prototypes were photographed in the open as the flagship SUV was undergoing traditional pre-production trials. Better late than never, some would say, as the competition has become heated in the segment, ranging from the mighty Lexus LX to the quirky BMW X7 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) and just about anything in between (Caddy Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, and more).
Speaking of odd stuff like the facelifted 2023 BMW X7, it seems like the fashion of split headlights has become a little more than hype and that Infiniti might be the latest to follow suit and give us stacked LED modules of front lights. It’s not us that are saying that, though, so don’t frown. Instead, the good folks over at Kolesa have decided to try and jump the digital gun ahead of Infiniti’s upcoming introduction of the third-generation QX80 SUV and created their unofficial renderings based on the recent spy shots.
With a little help from their resident pixel master Nikita Chuiko (aka kelsonik on social media, if you want to check out his personal digital creations), the next Infiniti QX80 iteration was imagined as a mostly subtle evolution of the current SUV. The proportions look to be the same, indeed, though the luxury Japanese automaker also seems ready to daze, amaze, or outrage (depending on your POV) with the novel front-end treatment. The taillights, meanwhile, seem to be inspired by the most recent Mercedes EQ models, if we are frank.
Oddly enough, these potential changes might not be enough to elevate the Nissan Armada-based premium SUV from the masses, as one might want to remember that Infiniti has not changed the generation of the QX80 (back then it was still called QX56, the new name came in 2013) since 2010 – which is almost a decade and a half ago. Hopefully, though, this new iteration will be something more than just a Nissan Patrol – Armada – QX80 play upon words and SUV platforms.
