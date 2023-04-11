2023 Honda Integra Type R (DC8) Virtually Splits From North American Acura Series

Born in 1985, the Honda Integra nameplate was invented as the successor to the quaint Honda Quint model (sorry, I could not help the pun) and as the slightly more luxurious sporty-oriented version of the Civic series.
Sure, in North America, everyone knows it as an Acura to better signal the car's premium aspirations. And since it was used to establish the brand alongside the Acura Legend, it has grown to amass a major cult following. Anyway, for years, the Honda and Acura Integra stories intertwined, complete with lots of quirky dealings – such as the first generation’s five-door liftback body style being rebadged as the Rover 416i over in the Land Down Under, for example.
From the starters, it had a variety of body styles, including a three-door liftback coupe, a four-door sedan, and a five-door liftback atmosphere. Alas, as the initial series progressed, the fans were left with the 4-door hardtop sedan and with a three-door liftback coupe, which soon became the most beloved body style until the DC5 fourth iteration was exclusively sold as such. That was also the end of the original series run, which was completed with the 2006 model year.
Naturally, fans have secretly hoped and openly asked for a modern revival ever since, but some enthusiasts might have felt totally cheated when the Japanese automaker finally caved in and brought back the Integra nameplate for a fifth stint on the U.S. market. This is mostly because the aficionados got an eleventh-gen Honda Civic Si rebadged as the Acura Integra (DE4) revival in North America, and it naturally came out with a five-door liftback body style.
Not even Honda enthusiasts are optimistic about a three-door Integra, though, as the model is already marketed in China with the same general allure as the Honda Civic! Talk about adding insult to injury, right? Anyway, all that naturally did not fly well across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, of course. And one pixel master (jrubinsteintowler), in particular, has spent years trying to gain notoriety for his alternative ‘DC-series’ design of an unofficial Honda Integra DC7 and Honda Integra Type R DC8 project.
More important than the series’ code is the body style, though – which is the fan-favorite three-door liftback coupe with minimalist styling and dimensions. Initially looking as if the quirky DC2 series was reworked for the 2022 model year, the author has decided now is the perfect time to give it a CGI facelift that would cover the design of the front and rear bumpers, plus the headlights and taillights.
Even better, we are not dealing just with the regular ‘DC7’ Integra three-door, but also with the feistier ‘DC8’ Honda Integra Type R model – and all have been painted with ever-ritzier CGI colors. So, would you rather have that or Acura’s real Integra Type S, which is tipped to arrive on the market with more power (320 hp, 310 lb-ft/420 Nm) than its Honda Civic Type R sibling?
