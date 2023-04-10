Rolls-Royce Cullinan Taps Into Its Inner Explorer To Fight Mud in Unofficial Renderings

One of the favorite toys of the jet set is called the Cullinan, and it comes from Rolls-Royce. Representing the British marque’s first-ever venture into the high-riding vehicle game, it is arguably one of the most luxurious SUVs out there, and it looks right at home in the French Riviera with its design that was inspired by the rest of the brand’s modern-day model lineup.
In production since 2018, the Cullinan has established itself as a posh ride that can venture farther off the beaten path than any other Rolls-Royce. But with an MSRP of nearly $400,000 in the land of the free and home of the brave, not many owners are willing to punish it on arduous tracks.
In theory, it’s not a true 4x4, as it shares many nuts and bolts with the Ghost and Phantom luxury sedans. Thus, it doesn’t feature a ladder-frame chassis, so you can consider it more crossover than SUV. Other things that would improve its prowess in the great outdoors would be a jacked-up stance, complete with long-travel suspension.
Underbody protection would be required, with the steel plates protecting the engine, gearbox, and other components from coming in contact with rocks. A set of fat tires would be needed to improve the grip in sticky and/or slippery situations. Steel bumpers, tubular side steps, and a winch would be welcomed as well, just like a snorkel, and perhaps an exoskeleton. Raptor paint and additional lights could be the things to round off such a project, which would inevitably be a sumptuous overlander.
Now, since it does cost more than an arm and a leg, it’s obvious why not many people are interested in turning the Cullinan into a better off-roader. But that doesn’t mean that such a proposal cannot exist in the digital realm, where we’ve already seen some wild takes on the model over the last five years or so. One of the latest came from karanadivi on Instagram and portrays the high-riding Rolls with a few simple yet effective upgrades.
For one, there are more inches between its belly and the road, a move that would allow it to tackle some bigger obstacles once the comfort of the asphalt ends. A set of fat tires, with BFGoodrich branding on them, was virtually wrapped around the new steely wheels. Elsewhere, it retains the stock everything, from the grille to the bumpers, lights, side skirts, and so on. One last thing the pixel manipulator did before calling it a project and moving on to the next one was to give it a dirty look. Truth be told, we don’t know when we last saw such a muddy Cullinan in real life, and we’ve got to admit that this treatment suits it rather well, wouldn’t you say?
In theory, it’s not a true 4x4, as it shares many nuts and bolts with the Ghost and Phantom luxury sedans. Thus, it doesn’t feature a ladder-frame chassis, so you can consider it more crossover than SUV. Other things that would improve its prowess in the great outdoors would be a jacked-up stance, complete with long-travel suspension.
Underbody protection would be required, with the steel plates protecting the engine, gearbox, and other components from coming in contact with rocks. A set of fat tires would be needed to improve the grip in sticky and/or slippery situations. Steel bumpers, tubular side steps, and a winch would be welcomed as well, just like a snorkel, and perhaps an exoskeleton. Raptor paint and additional lights could be the things to round off such a project, which would inevitably be a sumptuous overlander.
Now, since it does cost more than an arm and a leg, it’s obvious why not many people are interested in turning the Cullinan into a better off-roader. But that doesn’t mean that such a proposal cannot exist in the digital realm, where we’ve already seen some wild takes on the model over the last five years or so. One of the latest came from karanadivi on Instagram and portrays the high-riding Rolls with a few simple yet effective upgrades.
For one, there are more inches between its belly and the road, a move that would allow it to tackle some bigger obstacles once the comfort of the asphalt ends. A set of fat tires, with BFGoodrich branding on them, was virtually wrapped around the new steely wheels. Elsewhere, it retains the stock everything, from the grille to the bumpers, lights, side skirts, and so on. One last thing the pixel manipulator did before calling it a project and moving on to the next one was to give it a dirty look. Truth be told, we don’t know when we last saw such a muddy Cullinan in real life, and we’ve got to admit that this treatment suits it rather well, wouldn’t you say?