White Cullinan Overdoses on Novitec’s Magic Dust, Hardly Looks Like a Rolls-Royce Anymore

It’s been roughly five years since production of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan began at West Sussex, in England. We don’t want to stress the fact that time flies, because it does, but that people, and by people we mean those with many zeros in the bank, are still interested in it.
And why shouldn’t they be? After all, it’s Rolls-Royce’s only high-riding model out there, and some say it’s superior to the Bentley Bentayga and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. We won’t delve into that, even if they may be right, as instead, we will bring another tuned copy to the limelight – because the jet set cannot have enough of those either.
Modified by Novitec, and hardly looking like machine made by the car company based in Goodwood, it features a body kit that is as crazy (for a Rolls) as its name: Overdose. You don’t have to be a connoisseur to tell that those fat wheel arches were added there post factory and that the side skirts are beefier too. The front bumper had to be modified in order to fit the widebody design, and it has a chunky apron attached to it. At the rear, they gave it a similar makeover, complete with a slightly more aggressive four-fin diffuser, and a lip spoiler on the tailgate.
Contributing to the revised looks of the British luxury SUV are the smoked lighting units at both ends. Also, if you notice, there are no contrasting elements to that white body anymore, as everything was painted in the same color. This applies to the imposing grille up front, and even to the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament that can disappear inside a special compartment at the push of a button. Another thing that sports a white look is the alloy set. Signed by Wheels Boutique, it has a multi-spoke styling and a larger diameter than the stock one. This Cullinan rides closer to the ground, and it has privacy windows all around.
We don’t know if they did anything to the interior, as images of it haven’t been released at the time of writing. The same goes for the engine too, which normally enjoys 562 horsepower (570 ps/419 kW). The twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12’s thrust is rated at 627 pound-feet (850 Nm). It’s never polite to ask a lady her age and a Rolls-Royce how fast it is, but for something that weighs as much as a small shed, it is very agile. From naught to sixty-two miles per hour (0-100 kph), it takes a little over five seconds, and that is very fast in our book. Top speed, on the other hand, is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph), and you won’t find many public roads where you can legally and safely max it out.
Modified by Novitec, and hardly looking like machine made by the car company based in Goodwood, it features a body kit that is as crazy (for a Rolls) as its name: Overdose. You don’t have to be a connoisseur to tell that those fat wheel arches were added there post factory and that the side skirts are beefier too. The front bumper had to be modified in order to fit the widebody design, and it has a chunky apron attached to it. At the rear, they gave it a similar makeover, complete with a slightly more aggressive four-fin diffuser, and a lip spoiler on the tailgate.
Contributing to the revised looks of the British luxury SUV are the smoked lighting units at both ends. Also, if you notice, there are no contrasting elements to that white body anymore, as everything was painted in the same color. This applies to the imposing grille up front, and even to the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament that can disappear inside a special compartment at the push of a button. Another thing that sports a white look is the alloy set. Signed by Wheels Boutique, it has a multi-spoke styling and a larger diameter than the stock one. This Cullinan rides closer to the ground, and it has privacy windows all around.
We don’t know if they did anything to the interior, as images of it haven’t been released at the time of writing. The same goes for the engine too, which normally enjoys 562 horsepower (570 ps/419 kW). The twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12’s thrust is rated at 627 pound-feet (850 Nm). It’s never polite to ask a lady her age and a Rolls-Royce how fast it is, but for something that weighs as much as a small shed, it is very agile. From naught to sixty-two miles per hour (0-100 kph), it takes a little over five seconds, and that is very fast in our book. Top speed, on the other hand, is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph), and you won’t find many public roads where you can legally and safely max it out.