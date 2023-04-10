Virtual Ram 3500 Dually John Deere Edition Feels Ready to Work in Texas Heaven

Modern full-size pickup trucks really have everything for everyone. They are ready for luxury transportation, great towing adventures, to be treated as workhorses, and even to integrate batteries in hybrid and zero-emissions models. But can you plow the fields with them, both here and in CGI heaven?
Not really, at least not until this hypothetical heavy-duty pickup truck becomes real. Unfortunately, we are afraid that it is never going to happen, no matter what Ram Trucks and John Deere fans might want. After all, we are dealing here with a green and gold (instead of yellow) Ram 3500 Dually John Deere Edition that is just the figment of someone’s imagination – and also a tribute for a dearly departed member of the family.
Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist going by the wb.artist20 moniker on social media is a proud Houston Texan, and it shows. He is also the proud father of a baby girl that’s always around his Dodge Challenger, and also loves custom monster trucks, too! The pixel master is also enamored with anything with a higher ground clearance, whether it is a 2024 Ford Mustang Raptor R or a Chevy Silverado ZR2 Reaper, plus anything in between.
Even the Dodge Charger Ute qualifies, simply because it’s going to be called ‘Project Rampage’ and might turn into a CGI artist’s personal rendering-to-reality DIY creation! Anyway, by this time, one might have noticed that one of the digital expert’s recurring themes is about virtual full-size pickup trucks. He doesn’t hold a grudge against anything, from vintage-to-modern Chevy C10s to contemporary Blue Ovals, but of course, his sweethearts mostly come from Stellantis.
And we have seen just about everything, from Ram 1500 TRXs hauling ‘inside’ their bed truck an F-150 Raptor R to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept getting the drop on ICEs all over again with a monumental, supercharged Hemi V8 swap. So, it is easy to guess that he loves internal combustion more than EVs at this point in the CGI timeline. Thus, no wonder that his latest Ram Trucks project is not exactly of the 1500 REV variety but rather a mighty Ram 3500 dually transformation!
And it was all for a good cause, indeed. The author wanted to pay homage to his father-in-law, who unfortunately just passed away after living a wonderful life – surrounded by family, friends, and passions. Apparently, the latter also involved the ownership of a Ram pickup truck and doing handy work around the property in his tractor. So, because he was a “big John Deere fan,” the virtual artist only saw fit to rekindle his love of green John Deere Edition trucks, as well.
Thus, following in the footsteps of his Ford F-250 John Deere Edition rendering that showed what Texans dreamt about back in 2021, now he is also giving us a much more bonkers transformation. And we say that in the most positive way possible, given the arrival of the CGI Ram 3500 dually John Deere Edition, all dressed in green and gold – instead of traditional yellow. Considering the massive gold tailpipe at the rear, this is no Ram 1500 REV alumni by any means, so we can easily imagine a massive V8 residing under the hood of the Ram 3500 John Deere.
Aside from that, all other references are plain and obvious – from the massive front and underbody protection to the humongous gold-plated wheels clad in tractor-like all-terrain tires. Everything is green or gold, including the ‘3500 Heavenly Duty’ badges, and of course, the “devoted husband and father of 21 kids (10 biological/11 adopted) and an Air Force veteran” got his dream work truck complete with a green trailer hauling around a matching John Deere aide!
