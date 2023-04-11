2025 GMC Yukon Denali Goes Beyond LED Call of Duty, Though Only Virtually

When Toyota launched the 2024 Grand Highlander three-row family-oriented crossover SUV, many people might have thought that it may be a little too big for their household. But there are many larger SUVs out there in America, actually.
Such as the Ford Expedition Max and Lincoln Navigator L, the GMC Yukon XL and Chevy Suburban, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, or the mightiest of them all, the 227-in/5,766 mm Cadillac Escalade ESV. Hey, you don’t even need the maximized versions, sometimes, as throwing in a 201.4-inch (5,116 mm) Grand Highlander next to a 210-inch (5,334 mm) GMC Yukon Denali reveals. Sure, you could also tuck the latter next to a Ford Expedition and 2023 Toyota Sequoia, but then you might obtain a slow-burn quarter-mile drag race, instead.
This time around, though, let us only speak about the GMC Yukon Denali going forward. And, indeed, we need to look at what’s in front of the Chevy Tahoe sibling (aka the future), considering that we are dealing with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. So, here comes Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the daunting task of revealing the refreshed GMC Yukon - in CGI. And it’s going to be a controversial ride, indeed.
Well, that is not exactly an odd occurrence if you are a fan of this unofficial renderings channel. If not, it suffices to just look at some of the latest creations – such as the “all-new” 2024-2025 Mercedes-Benz V-Class and 2025-2026 Kia Carnival that seem fashioned on the same slab of CGI – to drive a virtually quirky point home. Meanwhile, back to the 2024 or 2025 GMC Yukon Denali at hand, we reckon that since the fifth generation of the grand SUV just dropped early in 2020, there would be no reason to come out with a sixth iteration that soon.
As such, we are mostly looking at the hypothetical design for a mid-life cycle facelift rather than anything else. On the other hand, it’s one that not only cuts deep into the hearts of classic GMC Yukon enthusiasts and instead also paints a novel LED canvas that would make even the split-headlight BMW X7 LCI a little jealous. Well, we have grown used to seeing ever-bigger grilles on the hulking GM sport utility vehicle, so why not many LEDs, as well?
By the way, just in case you are trying to catch your breath from running amok crying your outrage since the first seconds of the video embedded below, do remember this is all merely wishful thinking. And, as such, do take all of this with a higher-than-usual dose of salt, especially considering the traditional approach of this channel, which is to daze and confuse, rather than CGI-amaze.
