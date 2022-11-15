It's a Go for Consumers to Order Super Cruise for 2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

GM's hands-free driver assistance system known as Super Cruise is really a semi-autonomous system with a clever name that was first made available with the introduction of the 2018 Cadillac CT6, and is now offered on several other select GM models including the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Cadillac Escalade, and GMC Hummer, to name a few.
One notable omission that was reported this past June was the 2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. However, times change and Super Cruise (RPO code UKL) is now available to be ordered on the Yukon and Yukon XL on the Denali trim level. In addition to Super Cruise, the $3,585 Advanced Technology Package (CWN) comes with Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist (UKZ), Reverse Automatic Braking (UVZ), Rear Camera Mirror (DRZ), Rear Camera Washer (CWA), and an Advanced Security Package (NWM).
The Advanced Security Package consists of a Self-powered horn (UTR), interior movement sensors (UTV), vehicle inclination sensors (UTU), glass-break sensors rear quarter glass and liftgate window (UTW), and door and liftgate lock shields.
Super Cruise is also being made available on the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate trim as a standalone option for an additional $2,200, according to GM Authority.
Currently, drivers with vehicles equipped with Super Cruise can use the system on roughly 200,000 miles (321,868 km) of divided interstates, however, GM is planning on expanding the coverage to more than 400,000 miles (643,737 km) of roadways in the U.S. and Canada. The software updates will give drivers the ability to utilize Super Cruise on undivided highways, such as the popular Pacific Coast Highway, the Trans-Canada Highway, and Route 66.
GM has lagged behind Tesla in terms of making its driver assist system available on all its models but does stand out in one particular feature. While the Tesla system requires the driver to have their hands on the wheel, Super Cruise does not and only requires the driver to have their eyes looking straight ahead.
The Advanced Security Package consists of a Self-powered horn (UTR), interior movement sensors (UTV), vehicle inclination sensors (UTU), glass-break sensors rear quarter glass and liftgate window (UTW), and door and liftgate lock shields.
Super Cruise is also being made available on the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate trim as a standalone option for an additional $2,200, according to GM Authority.
Currently, drivers with vehicles equipped with Super Cruise can use the system on roughly 200,000 miles (321,868 km) of divided interstates, however, GM is planning on expanding the coverage to more than 400,000 miles (643,737 km) of roadways in the U.S. and Canada. The software updates will give drivers the ability to utilize Super Cruise on undivided highways, such as the popular Pacific Coast Highway, the Trans-Canada Highway, and Route 66.
GM has lagged behind Tesla in terms of making its driver assist system available on all its models but does stand out in one particular feature. While the Tesla system requires the driver to have their hands on the wheel, Super Cruise does not and only requires the driver to have their eyes looking straight ahead.