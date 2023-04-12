Digitally Tuned 2024 Acura Integra Type S Reveals How Aftermarket Fun Is About to Kick Off

While everyone is trying to unsee the 738-horsepower BMW Label Red's (Porky Pig) visage or feeling the headaches from insisting on deciphering when Toyota will finally exit the Escape Room with the best-selling mid-size fourth-gen Tacoma truck, Acura just casually shallow-bombed them with the fashionable Integra Type S.
Here is the cool thing. Alongside the Legend model, Acura's initial launch story – back in 1986 – began with introducing the original sporty Honda Integra automobile. The Integra has always been a posher and sportier Civic and was solely marketed under the Acura brand in North America. However, it quickly developed a significant cult following on account of quirky variations like the 'spider eye' DC2 third generation or the glorious 3-door liftback coupe body style.
Everyone can imagine the jigsaw feelings of diehard enthusiasts that went as high as the Burj Khalifa skyscraper last year when they heard the fifth generation Acura Integra was coming back after a long hiatus (17 model years) and their fall to Mariana Trench depths of despair when it was revealed the revival would feature a five-door liftback body style. Many saw it, subsequently, as nothing but a posher Honda Civic Si destined to replace the Acura ILX and potentially follow its footsteps into anonymity.
But, not long ago, Acura reignited the passion and heated debates as it announced the upcoming summer 2023 introduction of the high-performance Type S version. Obviously twinned with the corresponding sixth-gen Honda Civic Type R hot hatchback (based on the eleventh Civic iteration), the 2024 Acura Integra Type S just debuted in the first official pictures and rocking (mostly) juicy details. These include the 2.8-inch (7.11 cm) wider fenders, six-speed stick shift, four-piston front Brembo brakes, light 19-inch wheels, and a 320-hp turbo four-pot under the hood.
The main highlight is that Acura marginally trumps the 315-hp Honda Civic Type R (FL5) and paves the way for many aftermarket developments of the turbo four-cylinder. Remember, the Civic Type R's mill is even more powerful (325 hp) for the Japanese and European specifications without any interventions. So, no wonder everyone is thinking about the upcoming personalization and customization projects, both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
As far as the latter parallel universe is concerned, influential automotive virtual artist Jon Sibal, titled jonsibal on social media, is back for another attempt at making an Integra Type S way cooler. The Acura model has become somewhat of an obsession for him lately, considering his desire to play with both the initial spy shots of the Integra Type S and some ritzy teal attire, plus the virtual flexing of some CGI-tuned muscles. Well, now that the high-performance version is official, it is again a fair digital game, right?
So, he kicked off the potential tuning fun with a "slightly modified version" dressed in a signature yellow paintjob (which, frankly, is not too far off from the Tiger Eye Pearl launch color) that was subtly lowered on white Rays Wheels Volk TE37s and also featured a Voltex GT wing to properly attract everyone's attention to the quirky three-pipe exhaust setup tucked in the back. It looks great, right? But, more importantly, do we give it our CGI seal of approval or not?
