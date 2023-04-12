Samsung’s Curved Displays Are Now Conquering Supercars

Apple is building its very own car from scratch, and rumor has it the vehicle could see daylight in 2025 at the earliest.
Apple’s rivals, on the other hand, embrace different strategies. Google focuses specifically on Android Auto and Android Automotive. Microsoft wants to leverage the power of the cloud and Azure to expand in this market, while Huawei develops software for traditional carmakers.
Samsung’s strategy comes down to bringing the company’s products to as many companies in the auto sector as possible.
The most recent move on this front was announced this week when Samsung signed a memorandum of understanding with none other than Ferrari. The South Koreans will become the exclusive supplier of OLED screens for Ferrari’s models.
The announcement included typical PR language that praised both companies’ know-how in their main markets and product categories. However, anyone reading between the lines should be able to figure out that Ferrari picked Samsung specifically for its high-quality OLED panels.
Samsung is currently the number one name in the display business. Its products are used on various products, including both budget and premium solutions. Apple’s iPhone is also fitted with Samsung’s OLED panels, and this says it all. Apple is famous for its premium requirements, and Samsung supplying iPhone displays is living proof the Korean company is a leader in this market.
The partnership with Ferrari will allow Samsung to expand in the automotive market. Additionally, it will also provide Ferrari’s models with high-quality OLED panels. The carmaker was specifically interested in slim, lightweight, and curved OLED panels, as the transition to everything-display is just a matter of time. Given Ferrari’s focus on performance, picking the lightest products on the market without neglecting quality was a top priority.
Ferrari teaming up with Samsung isn’t necessarily surprising. The company’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, previously worked at STMicroelectronics, so his expertise in the technology world is solid, to say the least. The carmaker also joined forces with Samsung’s Harman not long ago to upgrade its vehicle experience. As such, expanding the collaboration is something that just makes sense.
Samsung is slowly but surely winning the hearts of more carmakers. The South Korean company previously worked together with other high-profile names in the auto industry, including, most recently, Porsche.
At the same time, the battle in this part of the market is also getting fiercer. LG Display is also investing aggressively in its automotive solutions, especially as the demand in other markets slows. The switch to products aimed at cars happens gradually for most tech part suppliers, as the demand for new-generation automotive solutions is expected to increase with the arrival of smarter vehicles. The push for autonomous vehicles also drives demand, producing a significant increase in terms of chips, sensors, and displays.
Samsung’s strategy comes down to bringing the company’s products to as many companies in the auto sector as possible.
The most recent move on this front was announced this week when Samsung signed a memorandum of understanding with none other than Ferrari. The South Koreans will become the exclusive supplier of OLED screens for Ferrari’s models.
The announcement included typical PR language that praised both companies’ know-how in their main markets and product categories. However, anyone reading between the lines should be able to figure out that Ferrari picked Samsung specifically for its high-quality OLED panels.
Samsung is currently the number one name in the display business. Its products are used on various products, including both budget and premium solutions. Apple’s iPhone is also fitted with Samsung’s OLED panels, and this says it all. Apple is famous for its premium requirements, and Samsung supplying iPhone displays is living proof the Korean company is a leader in this market.
The partnership with Ferrari will allow Samsung to expand in the automotive market. Additionally, it will also provide Ferrari’s models with high-quality OLED panels. The carmaker was specifically interested in slim, lightweight, and curved OLED panels, as the transition to everything-display is just a matter of time. Given Ferrari’s focus on performance, picking the lightest products on the market without neglecting quality was a top priority.
Ferrari teaming up with Samsung isn’t necessarily surprising. The company’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, previously worked at STMicroelectronics, so his expertise in the technology world is solid, to say the least. The carmaker also joined forces with Samsung’s Harman not long ago to upgrade its vehicle experience. As such, expanding the collaboration is something that just makes sense.
Samsung is slowly but surely winning the hearts of more carmakers. The South Korean company previously worked together with other high-profile names in the auto industry, including, most recently, Porsche.
At the same time, the battle in this part of the market is also getting fiercer. LG Display is also investing aggressively in its automotive solutions, especially as the demand in other markets slows. The switch to products aimed at cars happens gradually for most tech part suppliers, as the demand for new-generation automotive solutions is expected to increase with the arrival of smarter vehicles. The push for autonomous vehicles also drives demand, producing a significant increase in terms of chips, sensors, and displays.