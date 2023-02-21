Google Maps, Android Auto, Samsung Galaxy S23 Not Really a Match Made in Heaven

As if the connectivity problems weren’t already enough, Samsung Galaxy S23 buyers are reporting another problem with Android Auto.
The Google Maps navigation guidance is echoed, making following the instructions without looking at the screen difficult. Some users who are encountering the glitch claim a second symptom also occurs, as the sound level is set to the maximum value. Lowering the volume works only for the active session, with all changes resetting when Android Auto resets.
It’s very clear already that Google Maps and Android Auto don’t feel at home on the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Launched earlier this year, Galaxy S23 is Samsung’s flagship device. It runs Android 13 and sports high-end specs that should normally make it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a smooth experience on Android Auto.
So far, Galaxy S23 seems unable to deliver the expected flawless experience.
Shortly after it started shipping, buyers reported connectivity problems with Android Auto, with the app failing to launch. Similar issues have also occurred after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S22, and back then, the parent company needed nearly half a year to ship a fix.
Fixing the broken Google Maps audio on Android Auto isn’t straightforward for Galaxy S23 buyers.
The first thing users need to try is clearing the cache and the data of both Android Auto and Google Maps. Despite seemingly a generic workaround, it helps remove corrupted files, in some cases bringing apps back to a working state.
Updating Android Auto to the latest version is recommended, as the latest versions typically come with additional improvements and fixes. The latest stable version available right now is 8.9, with the rollout happening through the Google Play Store in stages.
Samsung hasn’t acknowledged the Galaxy S23 problems on Android Auto, so it’s not clear if an investigation is underway. Google doesn’t seem to be looking into reports either, so users should turn to the typical workarounds until a full fix is released.
If nothing works, the only way to run Google Maps on a Samsung Galaxy S23 is to stick with the mobile version. Not connecting the device to the receiver in the cabin could be inconvenient, but Google Maps appears to be running properly when Android Auto isn’t loaded. Voice guidance can be routed to the car speakers via Bluetooth, and users can interact with Google Assistant hands-free with voice commands powered by Google Assistant.
Google Maps is the only application that’s struggling on Android Auto when a Galaxy S23 is used. Waze appears to run correctly, and so do Sygic and TomTom software. This seems to suggest Google Maps requires an update to work properly on this new Android device or Samsung must ship a fix to address compatibility issues with the navigation app.
It’s very clear already that Google Maps and Android Auto don’t feel at home on the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Launched earlier this year, Galaxy S23 is Samsung’s flagship device. It runs Android 13 and sports high-end specs that should normally make it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a smooth experience on Android Auto.
So far, Galaxy S23 seems unable to deliver the expected flawless experience.
Shortly after it started shipping, buyers reported connectivity problems with Android Auto, with the app failing to launch. Similar issues have also occurred after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S22, and back then, the parent company needed nearly half a year to ship a fix.
Fixing the broken Google Maps audio on Android Auto isn’t straightforward for Galaxy S23 buyers.
The first thing users need to try is clearing the cache and the data of both Android Auto and Google Maps. Despite seemingly a generic workaround, it helps remove corrupted files, in some cases bringing apps back to a working state.
Updating Android Auto to the latest version is recommended, as the latest versions typically come with additional improvements and fixes. The latest stable version available right now is 8.9, with the rollout happening through the Google Play Store in stages.
Samsung hasn’t acknowledged the Galaxy S23 problems on Android Auto, so it’s not clear if an investigation is underway. Google doesn’t seem to be looking into reports either, so users should turn to the typical workarounds until a full fix is released.
If nothing works, the only way to run Google Maps on a Samsung Galaxy S23 is to stick with the mobile version. Not connecting the device to the receiver in the cabin could be inconvenient, but Google Maps appears to be running properly when Android Auto isn’t loaded. Voice guidance can be routed to the car speakers via Bluetooth, and users can interact with Google Assistant hands-free with voice commands powered by Google Assistant.
Google Maps is the only application that’s struggling on Android Auto when a Galaxy S23 is used. Waze appears to run correctly, and so do Sygic and TomTom software. This seems to suggest Google Maps requires an update to work properly on this new Android device or Samsung must ship a fix to address compatibility issues with the navigation app.