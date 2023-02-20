Super-Popular App Broken Down on Android Auto, Here Are the Fixes You Need

Not a long time ago, Google promised WhatsApp users would get a massive update on Android Auto, as they would eventually be allowed to make calls from their cars.
Certainly, this is big news not only for WhatsApp users but also for those running Android Auto, as it further expands the communication capabilities that users get while driving.
Until this feature arrives, however, WhatsApp users have other reasons to stay busy.
Google Assistant can no longer read WhatsApp messages when Android Auto is running on the screen in the car. The issue was spotted in early February, and now it’s becoming more widespread, possibly as a broken update is reaching more users.
The big question is what app is actually to blame for the glitch.
In theory, Android Auto has nothing to do with the voice command experience, as this feature is powered by Google Assistant via the Google app.
Based on reports from users who’ve been struggling with this error, the issue resides in the way Google Assistant handles incoming messages. Users are being told to authorize personal responses for the car whenever they tell the assistant to read a WhatsApp message. Pressing the microphone icon on the screen of the phone works properly and allows Google Assistant to complete the request.
Possible fixes
If you too are struggling with the same glitch, the first thing you should try is clearing the cache and the data of the Google app. This way, the app should start from scratch, eventually addressing possible errors as well.
Given the issue showed up in early February and assuming the Google app is the culprit, another possible workaround is a downgrade to an earlier release. The search company has released plenty of Google app updates this month, so going back to version 14.3 should theoretically help you avoid the bug. This only works if the glitch was indeed introduced by a February update.
As for the chances to see an official fix being released, Google is currently asking for additional information from users, including the app versions installed on their devices. This means the investigation is still in the very early stages, so you’d better not hold your breath for a fix anytime soon.
In the meantime, WhatsApp users are also waiting for the promised call support in Android Auto. Google hasn’t shared any specifics on this front, but in theory, the feature should start rolling out later this year. I believe Google first wants to complete the rollout of the Coolwalk redesign before WhatsApp voice call support lands on Android Auto. If anything, we should start seeing this new feature in the beta program in a few months once the Coolwalk makeover reaches the broad availability phase.