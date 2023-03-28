Ridiculously Cheap Cable Fixes Android Auto on $1,500 Android Phone

Samsung Galaxy S23 might be the latest and greatest Samsung Android phone, but this is no guarantee everything would work flawlessly on Android Auto.
Many buyers figured this out the hard way. Using Android Auto with a Galaxy S23 is impossible, even after buying the maxed-out version of the smartphone. It costs approximately $1,500, and for some reason, it’s unable to run Android Auto.
The problem was first reported shortly after Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 and the device started shipping. The early buyers signaled an Android Auto connection problem, as the app did not recognize the high-end phone when it was plugged into the USB port of a car.
Google started an investigation, but a fix is yet to be released. In the meantime, users do what they know best: trial and error.
Someone on Google’s forums claims they’ve come across a ridiculous workaround that gets Android Auto up and running on a Galaxy S23. It all comes down to using a cheap USB cable that only costs a few bucks on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a high-quality and high-speed cable in the box. For some reason, Android Auto doesn’t seem to play nice with this cord, despite theoretically meeting all quality requirements. This isn’t necessarily a surprise, though. Choosing the best Android Auto cable has long been a challenge for users, as not even the ones that shipped in the box with their phones worked properly.
Galaxy S23 buyers who encountered the glitch claim the generic workarounds didn’t produce any improvements. But for some reason, replacing Samsung’s high-speed cord with the one they bought from Amazon for just $8 brought things back to normal.
Needless to say, this cheap cord doesn’t work in cars where a USB-C port is installed. An adapter should theoretically still get Android Auto up and running, but on the other hand, it’s another component that could break down the connection.
If your car comes equipped with Android Auto wireless, the cable must be used only for the initial connection. The phone must be paired with the head unit before Android Auto can be used wirelessly. This cable seems to get it working, as otherwise, the one coming in the box can only be used for charging from a wall plug.
Neither Google nor Samsung provided an ETA as to when a fix could ship. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S23 buyers who got this cheap cable say the Coolwalk UI was enabled when Android Auto finally started. This is a sign that Google theoretically whitelisted the hardware combination between a Galaxy S23 and the head unit in most cars. Coolwalk is enabled in stages by Google only in cars where the likelihood of bugs is very reduced.
