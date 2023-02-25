Beat This, Apple: Samsung Is Already Working on Technology for Flying Cars

Apple is quietly working on a self-driving car, but Samsung wants to expand in the automotive sector with chips and technology aimed at flying cars.
As weird as that may sound, the South Korean company is already envisioning a world full of unmanned aircraft and flying cars. Recently announced technology that will soon make its way to Samsung phones is paving the way for this important achievement.
Samsung is working on bringing satellite connectivity to the Galaxy S device lineup, essentially allowing phones to communicate with satellites. This means users will be able to make phone calls from remote places where cellular reception is not available.
The feature isn’t new, as Apple is already offering such capabilities on the iPhone 14. The satellite-based emergency calling bundled with the iPhone allows users to make phone calls from places where mobile signal isn’t available.
Samsung says its two-way communications between satellite and smartphones will be integrated into the Exynos chip, so future models will boast the same capabilities as well.
While satellite communications aren’t necessarily new, Samsung says the investments on this front would help pave the way for the 6G-driven Internet of Everything. But one area where Samsung believes non-terrestrial networks would be particularly effective is the future urban air mobility, including unmanned aircraft and flying cars.
This is the reason the company is investing in new technology, eventually paving the way for the introduction of 6G as well.
In the meantime, Apple is embracing a different approach. The company is already working on its own vehicle, with an announcement expected to be made later this year.
The vehicle is projected to be unveiled in 2025, at the earliest. Apple is already in the phase where it’s seeking component suppliers for the vehicles. A few months ago, the company was allegedly involved in the final talks with battery suppliers.
People familiar with the matter said the original version of the Apple Car could launch with a more conventional approach. The company needs more time to finalize the work on all innovative capabilities, so self-driving support would be very limited. Apple will allow the Apple Car to operate autonomously only on highways.
The promised living room on wheels will sport a traditional cabin design, with the driver’s seat featuring a steering wheel and pedals just like in a regular car. Apple will still rely heavily on technology, so the Apple Car will be equipped with large displays and deep integration of other company products.
Unlocking the vehicle doors and starting the engine will be possible with an iPhone, while the infotainment experience will be powered by the new-generation CarPlay. The first public tests with the Apple Car should kick off in 2024.
What we know about the Apple Car
