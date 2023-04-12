Own a Piece of Lamborghini History - #5 of 20 Reventon Is for Sale

At the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini was getting ready to make some big changes. The end of Murcielago production was on the horizon. Even the Gallardo’s replacement was in the planning phase. These two cars, which brought Lamborghini into the 21st century, would soon be gone. What would replace them was sitting under a cover in Germany. A fitting place, given Lamborghini’s still-fresh German partnership.
When the covers came off, CEO Stephan Winkelmann called the Lamborghini Reventon “a true automotive superlative.” The fighter jet-inspired design would inform the look of not only the car’s direct successor – the Aventador – but the Huracan, which followed the Gallardo. Only 20 were made, with one reserved for the Lamborghini Museum in a moment of historic foresight by the brand.
In keeping with Lamborghini tradition, the car, which was heavily based on the Murcielago at the time, was named after a fighting bull. Reventon (the bull) was raised by Don Heriberto. Being Spanish, the car’s name is not pronounced with a “v.” Instead, Reventon is pronounced with a “b.” More importantly, Reventon did what fighting bulls do. In 1943, he killed his opponent, one Felix Guzman.
Etymology aside, the Reventon’s biggest statement was its design. Back then, Lamborghini said the F-22 Raptor fighter jet inspired the car’s new, aggressive looks. At the time, it caught some flak from the media, who said the design looked superimposed over the Murci’s original shape.
The car featured more exaggerated air intakes throughout. At the front, two significantly larger intakes now dominated a much more angular nose – this is arguably where the fighter jet resemblance is at its strongest. Around the side, the Mucri’s lines were smoothed out, giving way to a rear end that is almost identical to an Aventador. Or a stealth jet. That was also true for this car’s special shade of matte grey. Again intended to invoke fighter jets, Reventon Grey also had some green flake in the paint.
Inside, the idea was much the same. The interior is heavily based on the Murcielago, but with some interesting military touches. Lamborghini even went for a sort of olive drab green color for the car’s acres of Alcantara. The center stack of these cars was all Murci, and Lamborghini fully committed to automatic transmissions at this point. The stick Lambo would be dead shortly after the Reventon’s debut.
Each of the 20 cars got a plaque, displaying which number each car was. No matter the number, they were all powered by the same thing- the Murcielago’s V12. The LP640’s engine displaced 6.5 liters and produced 640 ps (631 hp), as the name implies, and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque. Some upgrades were made to get to these figures, but Lamborghini’s original press materials don’t specify.
Regardless, the whole car is motivated by the brand’s six-speed E-Gear automated manual transmission, which was controlled by two paddles on the back of the wheel. This, in turn, spun all four wheels with a new viscous system.
This particular car, listed on Bring a Trailer, is number 5/20, and all were sold before the public even saw the car at the Frankfurt Motor Show. This one has a laughably low 457 miles on the odometer. Notably, someone managed to add some scuffs to the bodywork, especially under the car’s very low nose. These were equipped with a nose lift system, but apparently not much of one.
Where that will be is as much a mystery as the final hammer price. Right now, there’s a day left, with the high bid at $1,450,000. However, current market averages place these cars somewhere around $1.9 million. Given this car’s extremely low mileage and recent history, it isn’t hard to see it sell for more. After all, Lamborghini will never make anything like this again.
The name has more meaning than that. When used as a noun, it can mean 'small explosion.' Funnily enough, it also has some automotive etymology – the Spanish sometimes use the word to refer to a blown tire. Other meanings include an adjective: 'he who is about to burst.'
The Reventon cannot be mentioned without its new LCD gauge screen, something that’s now common in cars. In 2007, it was a rarity. It’s also the crown jewel of the car. Two displays are available, with each decidedly paramilitary. However, one is made to look like the altimeter of a jet, with green and red coloring. A G-meter is also included, adding to the fighter jet flair. It may just be the coolest gauge display of all time.
This car was originally sold in Canada. In fact, it’s the only Reventon that ever made it to the land of the maple leaf. However, it has since been imported, and now resides in California until the new owner takes it home.
