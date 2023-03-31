Legend Says This Twin-Turbo Lambo Huracan Can Smell Bugattis From a Mile Away

As far as Lamborghinis are concerned, all eyes are on the Revuelto these days. But its smaller sibling, the Huracan, will get a worthy successor too in the near future, thus forcing Ferrari to come up with an electrified replacement to the F8 Tributo.
That is, however, another story altogether. In this instance, though, we will focus on one hot copy of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company’s entry-level supercar. Just by looking at the images shared online by carlifestyle a few hours ago, chances are you won’t be able to tell what is so special about it. Unless you notice several aero elements attached to it.
These appear to sport a forged carbon look, contrasting the yellow body of the machine. The wheels came from the aftermarket world too, and they sport a dual-tone finish, mixing black and yellow. More importantly, they were shod in stickier tires for additional grip off the line. A quick look at its back end shows that it has no bumper anymore. There is also a parachute wrapped in a cover, and these are all the hints a petrolhead needs to know that it rocks a much more serious powertrain – not that there is anything wrong with the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 obviously.
If you paid attention to the title, then you know that this particular Lamborghini Huracan rocks a twin-turbo setup. You might be wondering how much it puts out, and you’re not the only ones, because so are we. In the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story, the caption doesn’t say anything about the new output and torque. There are no references to its new naught to sixty miles per hour time, nor the quarter-mile and top speed. Thus, we’re left scratching our heads, because we could be looking at anywhere between roughly 1,000 horsepower, to well over 2,000.
Examples boasting in excess of 3,000 horses are not unheard of either. To better understand what a twin-turbo Huracan can do, we will remind you about the one that we covered last year. That one was filmed doing its thing at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, and it dealt with the quarter mile in a hair over the 7.5-second mark, with an exit speed of 186.41 mph (300 kph). Details surrounding the thrust are unknown when it comes to this one too.
If you must know, a twin-turbo upgrade will cost you at least $50,000, when it comes to Underground Racing, and it will give your Huracan 800 horsepower at the wheels on 93-octane fuel. Stage 1 unleashes 900 whp, Stage 2 1,150 whp, and Stage 3 brings 1,400 whp to the party, in return for an eye-watering $175,000.
