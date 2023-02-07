Twin-Turbo Lambo Drags GT-Rs, Huracans, Nothing Prepares Them for Oblivion

When it comes to any type of beginnings and ends, one usually does not think about a heavily-prepared twin-turbo dual-clutch Lamborghini Huracan doing drags like there is no tomorrow, right?
The Lamborghini Huracan – named after the Spanish word for hurricane instead of an iconic raging bull – is a sports car that has become quite ubiquitous when thinking about naturally aspirated engines, 5.2 liters of displacement, and ten cylinders arranged in a V pattern. The model has been in continuous production since 2014 when it took the reins from its Gallardo predecessor and keeps the same ‘loving’ sibling relationship with the current Audi R8 (Type 4S).
Thought as the ‘base’ model in the Lamborghini family, it is indeed a nice introduction to the world of supercars – mostly due to its aerodynamic wedge shape, the spectacular odd-firing V10 voice, and the desire to teach every other competitor a nice lesson in terms of handling and ultra-luxury supercar posture. As such, it has become entirely famous, successful, and beloved – enough that Lambo has filled the world with numerous versions (Spyder, RWD, Performante, Evo, STO, Tecnica), as well as a bundle of special editions.
Chief among them would be the quirky all-terrain Sterrato but some may still feel that Huracans lack one special trait that could make them universally all-mighty – something along the lines of supercharging or turbocharging. No worries, the aftermarket realm has copiously jumped at the occasion to fill the void and there are even specialized transformations. One of the more famous – if you are an Americana quarter-mile dragstrip fan, that is – would be Jordan Martin’s Alpha Omega drag racing twin-turbo Lambo Huracan made by AMS Performance.
It has been a while since we heard anything about this build but luckily, just recently, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared a nice string of seven-second races from his favorite Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, Florida) venue and all of them are thoroughly focused on the black menace running on humongous rear tires. The video embedded below (uploaded on February 6) features excerpts from the 2023 DCT World Cup (February 4-5), a competition that is focused solely on vehicles with dual-clutch transmissions, as well as from 2022’s GT-R World Cup.
Most of the action involves feisty seven-second passes – starting from the initial solo that puts everything into the proper perspective and right down to the final race where the Alpha Omega Huracan drops to a 7.308s ET and nails a 204 mph (328 kph) trap speed. But I am not going to spoil the fun of watching all the skirmishes against some of the toughest Nissan GT-Rs and twin-turbo Huracans out there – just a word of advice: be prepared for oblivion!
