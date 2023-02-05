This Extinct Chevy SS Sleeper Car Has Awoken to Race an Infiniti Q60 and Acura TLX Type S

This Sunday's 1/4-mile drag race is quite an interesting one because among two currently available performance cars, an extinct model disguising itself as an everyday sedan also made its way into the race. I'm talking about the 415-hp (420-ps) Australian-produced Chevy SS with Holden badges that used to be imported to the United States. Today, it will be facing the Infiniti Q60 and Acura TLX Type S.
Now let's meet our contestants. First off, there's the commentary section favorite, the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD. This daily driver has a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that can produce 400 hp (405 ps) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque.
It has a seven-speed automatic transmission and weighs 4,020 lbs. (1,823 kg). A 2022 model costs around $61,000, whereas the more modest 300-hp (304-ps) Q60 Pure version has a price tag of $42,250.
Next, the Holden Commodore VF or Chevy SS with Holden badges has a sweet 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 that can deliver 415 hp (420 ps) with 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). It also has a six-speed automatic transmission, with a curb weight rated at 3,975 lbs. (1,803 kg).
This RWD muscle-sedan was in production for only four years and was put to rest back in 2017. The owner, who came all the way from Connecticut, managed to grab the undercover beast for $46,000.
Finally, the Acura TLX Type S came equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that can output 355 hp (360 Nm) with 354 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque. It has a 10-speed automatic transmission, drives all four of its wheels, and comes in at 4,200 lbs. (1,905 kg). A brand new 2023 TLX Type S build would put a $57,000 dent in your bank account, give or take $255.
As for the actual race, let's see who was crowned champion of the 1/4-mile drag strip. During the first attempt, the Infiniti launched like a bat out of hell. The SS was second off the starting line, while the Acura was dragging behind them both.
They all finished in this exact same way they started, with the Q60 winning by bus lengths ahead of the SS, which in turn was way ahead of the TLX Type S. During the second try, nothing changed much in terms of their performance and finishing positions.
Seeing as there was no point in doing another drag race, they switched to a couple of roll races. In the first one, they floored it upon reaching 31 mph (50 kph), and surprise, surprise, the Infiniti came in first place again.
The second roll race had them going from 50 mph (80 kph). Interestingly enough, it turned out to be a draw between the Q60 and Chevy SS. The poor Acura finished last yet again. After all was said and done, the $61,000 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD more than deserved the praises it got.
This 1/4-mile drag race was put together by Sam from the "Sam CarLegion" YouTube channel and took place at the Dunnville Autodrome drag strip from Ontario, Canada.
