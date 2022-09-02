New Acura TLX Type S Is So Dark It Looks Like a Shadow

We haven’t heard much about the Acura TLX Type S since last summer, when the first units started arriving at dealers nationwide. But the sports sedan is still alive and kicking, though it’s not exactly making a splash.
Maybe a tuned example is enough to bring the model back into the limelight, and we have just the perfect one to share with you. Looking darker than night itself, this murdered-out new-gen Acura TLX Type S became the subject of the camera lens in a remote location, revealing its bold stance, and blacked-out almost everything, save for the lighting units, several logos, and the red brake calipers.
The latter are visible from behind the Y-spoke alloys, which are part of Vossen’s HF-5 series. They are available in various sizes, from 19 to 24 inches in diameter, with respective widths measuring between 8.5 and 12 inches, and can be finished in different standard and custom colors. Pricing varies from $2,396 for the smallest set, to $3,796 for the largest one, and they can be fitted to numerous passenger cars, and high-riders alike.
Shared online by Vossen, and used as a marketing tool for the aforementioned alloys, this Acura TLX Type S is definitely something else entirely. Besides the obvious modifications, it also rides much closer to the ground than stock. And even if they haven’t said anything about the suspension, we are likely looking at an adjustable kit, otherwise clearing speed bumps would be impossible.
Described as being “the best performing Acura sedan ever,” the TLX Type S uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, with 355 hp and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque, mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. It returns 21 mpg (11.2 l/100 km) on average, and carries an MSRP of $53,700, before destination and handling, for the 2022 model year.
