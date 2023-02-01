630-HP G80 BMW M3 Takes On 650-HP 997.2 Porsche 911, No Quarter Given

Pictured on a rather sunny winter’s day at ATO Aviootryad Varna, the six-pot cars in the featured clip are different in many respects. For starters, the Bimmer is a front-engine affair compared to a rear-engine layout for the 911 Turbo S. But that’s only scratching the surface, though.
On paper, one can’t ignore the sheer difference in years between these cars. The 997.2 series, a.k.a. the second phase of the 997-generation 911, launched in 2008 for the 2009 model year. The M3 was redesigned from the ground up in 2020 for 2021. For the first time ever, the M division’s compact executive sedan can be optioned with all-wheel drive for better all-around drivability, plus significantly better launches from a standstill.
The Competition-spec M3 in the video below has M xDrive all-wheel drive, which differs from xDrive in a few notable ways. The most important difference is the ability to switch to rear-wheel drive for a bit more fun in the corners. The Competition spec is exclusively offered with an eight-speed automatic. Rightfully considered a minus by the most passionate of drivers, this two-pedal limitation isn’t that bad. The ZF-supplied 8HP still is the golden standard, and BMW calibrates it better than everyone else.
Based in Munich, the Bavarian automaker also has a thing of underrating certain engines. The S58 in the M3 and the B58 on which it’s based make a few more ponies and pound-feet of torque at the crankshaft than BMW says they do. The dyno doesn’t lie, and I personally don’t mind BMW lying to me if that gets me more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than promised.
Tipping the scales at circa 1,800 kilograms (3,968 pounds) and shod with summer tires, that G80 isn’t stock. It makes approximately 630 horsepower at the crankshaft thanks to a Manhart MHtronik Powerbox, and heaven knows how much torque. The red-painted Neunelfer steps up to approximately 650 ponies, all wrapped up in a very look-at-me widebody kit.
Equipped with a dual-clutch transmission, the 997.2 also rocks summer tires. It also happens to be around 100 kilos (220 pounds) lighter than its challenger. All in all, the Porsche should obliterate this BMW in a good ol’ quarter-mile dash. Had it been a rolling start, that may have happened. But from a dig, it’s forced to eat the Bimmer’s dust on two separate runs.
First time on the runway, with launch control off, the M3 zoomed to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.13 seconds as opposed to 3.74 for the Neunelfer. As for the quarter mile, it was dealt with in 11.16 and 11.36 seconds, respectively. The second run was better for both in both respects, but once again, that M xDrive-equipped BMW asserted dominance over the more exotic machine. The numbers you’re looking for are 3.12 and 3.50 seconds to 60, and 10.96 and 11.14 in the quarter mile.
The question is, which speaks to you more as a car enthusiast?
