2024 Acura Integra Type S Goes Live With More Power Than Honda Civic Type R

The Integra has received a high-performance variant for the 2024 model year in the form of the Integra Type S. Pretty much a Honda Civic Type R with more premium-oriented goodies, the DE5 is very similar to the FL5 under the skin, where you'll find a six-speed transaxle.
Shared key componentry further includes the rev-matching feature of the manual transmission, a limited-slip differential, and the 2.0-liter VTEC engine. A turbocharged affair that Honda refers to as K20C1, the four-cylinder lump makes 320 horsepower at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque at 2,600 through 4,000 revolutions per minute.

Five ponies up on the Civic Type R for the US market, the Integra Type S could have been more powerful still. More specifically, Honda offers the FL5-generation Civic Type R for the European and Japanese markets with 330 ps on tap, which is 325 ponies in old money.

Still a class-leading engine by North American standards at 160 horsepower for every liter of displacement, the K20C1 is complemented by a substantially wider stance compared to the standard Integra. 2.8-inch blistered fenders house 19-inch wheels mounted with summer tires of the high-performance variety, joined by a set of Brembos up front. It's funny that Acura couldn't make a case for Brembo brakes out back for its highest-performing variant of the Integra, but remember that Honda sometimes cheaps out where it counts the most.

Gifted with a dual-axis front suspension that employs MacPherson struts, the Integra Type S features a multi-link setup out back and high-performance adaptive dampers at every corner. The dual-axis arrangement is there to reduce torque steer, which is understandable given how much torque is channeled to the front axle.

A 29-millimeter front stabilizer bar is also featured, along with slightly wider front and rear tracks for improved road holding compared to the Integra. A Type S-specific dark anodized shifter knob, functional ducts for cooling the front brake rotors, perforated Ultrasuede inserts on the heated front seats, firmer bolsters, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and class-leading legroom for the rear passengers are highlighted in the attached release.

As opposed to Honda's award-winning FL5, the DE5 will be produced in the United States of America on the same assembly line as the Integra at Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. The Civic Type R comes from the Yorii plant in Japan, where Honda also makes the Civic five-door hatchback for its domestic market. The K20C1 engine is manufactured in Ohio for both applications.

At launch, Acura will offer the Integra Type S in a total of seven exterior colors. The pictured vehicle is rocking a Type S-exclusive finish dubbed Tiger Eye Pearl. As for the interior, where you'll find a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, available themes include Red, Black, and Orchid.

