We’ll admit, the NSX Type S looked amazing wearing Acura’s Gotham Gray matte paint, which, was after all, its signature color. Sadly, you can’t get one of those anymore. What you can do, however, is aim for the carmaker’s TLX Type S performance sedan, now available as a PMC Edition Gotham Gray model, limited to just 50 units.
According to Acura themselves, this unique paint with its clear matte metallic finish is meant to give the hand-assembled TLX Type S “an even more sinister appearance,” which should appeal to buyers who don’t want to be seen driving just any regular four-door family car.
By the way, if you’re looking to thank somebody for getting this whole dark matte finish ball rolling, it should probably be Lamborghini, who debuted the stealthy Reventon at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Back to the Acura, the TLX Type S PMC Edition in Gotham Gray is scheduled to enter production next month at the company’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, before reaching select dealerships this spring. The price? No less than $65,000, in return for which you get a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 unit with 355 hp (360 ps) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque.
That’s a lot of money for an Acura, one might argue, especially since you can get a 2023 BMW M3 for just an extra nine grand – those cost upwards of $74,000.
TLX Type S PMC Edition than its powertrain. It also comes with unique exterior elements such as Berlina Black door handles, NSX-inspired 20-inch Y-spoke wheels (also finished in Berlina Black), a gloss carbon fiber decklid spoiler, carbon fiber rear diffuser, lower side sill garnish, and black chrome quad exhaust finishers.
You also get high-performance Pirelli P-Zero summer tires and gloss black TLX, Type S, and SH-AWD exterior badging. The ‘S’ in Type S is bright red, mind you, which is fitting from a contrast standpoint.
As for the interior, you’ll find this a particularly sporty place to sit, with carbon fiber accents, illuminated side sills, premium floor mats, Red Milano leather seats with black stitching and Ultrasuede inserts, plus a serial plaque for each individual car that points to this being a limited-edition vehicle.
Still not impressed? You can always go with one of the Acura TLX Type S’ direct competitors instead, such as the BMW M340i, Audi S4, or even the flagship-spec Genesis G70.
My personal favorite, though, in terms of alternatives, would have to be the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, which you can get for the exact same price as this limited edition TLX Type S. Thing is, that Caddy packs a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, good for 472 hp (478 PS) and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque. Whole different ballgame.
By the way, if you’re looking to thank somebody for getting this whole dark matte finish ball rolling, it should probably be Lamborghini, who debuted the stealthy Reventon at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Back to the Acura, the TLX Type S PMC Edition in Gotham Gray is scheduled to enter production next month at the company’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, before reaching select dealerships this spring. The price? No less than $65,000, in return for which you get a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 unit with 355 hp (360 ps) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque.
That’s a lot of money for an Acura, one might argue, especially since you can get a 2023 BMW M3 for just an extra nine grand – those cost upwards of $74,000.
TLX Type S PMC Edition than its powertrain. It also comes with unique exterior elements such as Berlina Black door handles, NSX-inspired 20-inch Y-spoke wheels (also finished in Berlina Black), a gloss carbon fiber decklid spoiler, carbon fiber rear diffuser, lower side sill garnish, and black chrome quad exhaust finishers.
You also get high-performance Pirelli P-Zero summer tires and gloss black TLX, Type S, and SH-AWD exterior badging. The ‘S’ in Type S is bright red, mind you, which is fitting from a contrast standpoint.
As for the interior, you’ll find this a particularly sporty place to sit, with carbon fiber accents, illuminated side sills, premium floor mats, Red Milano leather seats with black stitching and Ultrasuede inserts, plus a serial plaque for each individual car that points to this being a limited-edition vehicle.
Still not impressed? You can always go with one of the Acura TLX Type S’ direct competitors instead, such as the BMW M340i, Audi S4, or even the flagship-spec Genesis G70.
My personal favorite, though, in terms of alternatives, would have to be the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, which you can get for the exact same price as this limited edition TLX Type S. Thing is, that Caddy packs a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, good for 472 hp (478 PS) and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque. Whole different ballgame.