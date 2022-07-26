Famed Raceways Get Tribute From 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions

Without trying to be biased, it would be fair to say that even among Blackwings there’s competition for attention. And, since the supercharged V8-equipped CT5-V Blackwing is the bigger and punchier brother, it has enjoyed more Cadillac spotlight.
Meanwhile, the 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6-sporting Caddy CT4-V Blackwing must contend with 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque. Alas, it does have cool stuff going for itself, such as the six-speed Tremec manual transmission (ten-speed auto is optional), zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of fewer than four seconds (with auto), and more.
These include the quarter-mile time of 12.14s at 117 mph (188 kph) and a maximum speed of 189 mph (304 kph), plus – from now on – a series of 2023 Track Editions. These pay homage to legendary racetracks around the United States, and they also tie a marketing knot to the company’s popularity and success in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
So, according to a report by Car and Driver, Cadillac recently made official a trio of 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions that deliver a nod to iconic tracks visited by the motorsports championship – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Braselton, Georgia), Sebring International Raceway (Florida), and Watkins Glen International (The Glen is located in Dix, New York). And, naturally, they all come with a few extra perks.
For example, the Sebring IMSA Edition (Cadillac won the Twelve Hours of Sebring this and last year) has a dark and menacing Maverick Noir Frost body color, Tech Bronze brake calipers, and Signet or Sky Cool Gray interior details. The Watkins Glen IMSA Edition shares the cockpit looks but mixes Electric Blue paint with Royal Blue brakes on the outside. Last, but not least, the Road Atlanta IMSA Edition has a Rift paintjob, lots of crimson accents, and an Adrenaline Red or Sky Cool Gray interior.
By the way, there are just 99 examples for each 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition…
