Acura ARX-06 LMDh Prototype Makes On-Track Debut, Everything Goes as Planned

Acura Motorsports’ ARX-06 LMDh prototype has made its official on-track debut by completing two days of testing, including a first-ever night-time run. Everything went as planned for the ARX-06, which is set to race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid-powered GTP category come next year.
Tasked with driving the car during these tests were HPD engineer Matt McMurry and Wayne Taylor Racing driver Ricky Taylor.
The former led development work on several software control systems used on the ARX-06 and is also a racing driver, having competed in three Le Mans 24 Hour races. He even won the IMSA GTD Drivers’ Championship with Meyer Shank Racing back in 2020.
Meanwhile, Taylor is a two-time IMSA DPi champion, a Rolex 24 winner (with Acura) and an eight-time Le Mans competitor.
“Of course, it is still early days, but I would have to say we're quite pleased with the results of both the initial shake-down runs last week at Paul Ricard; followed by two days this weekend, which ran into the night both on Saturday and Sunday,” said HPD president and technical director, David Salters.
“Everyone on our team from ORECA, HPD, the Wayne Taylor and Meyer Shank organizations – worked together extraordinarily well in preparing for and conducting these initial runs. Now the truly hard work begins!”
The ARX-06 is only the latest in a long line of endurance prototypes fielded by Acura. Its exterior design was completed at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, together with Honda Performance Development and chassis supplier ORECA.
Aside from winning all three major IMSA DPi championships in 2019 and 2020, Acura has also won the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2021 and 2022 – including a 1-2 finish for the manufacturer at this year’s endurance classic. Additional podium finishes include Sebring, Watkins Glen and the Petit Le Mans, leading to a sweep of IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup titles for Acura and its partner, Wayne Taylor Racing.
