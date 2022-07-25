Half of GM's North American Factories Will Be Producing EVs by 2026, All by 2035

The next wave of electric vehicles from the legacy U.S. automaker will be powered by their Ultium batteries and will be built in transformed factories in the upper Midwest and Mexico.
The plan involves the introduction of three mass-market EVs next year, and up to a dozen by 2026. It is widely speculated that GM has fallen behind in transforming its business from making gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles, in part due to its efforts to develop its own battery.
Their Ultium battery is uniquely flexible to contain varying combinations of modules to custom fit energy and range requirements of model variants across the entire future GM line. The company expects the battery characteristics to streamline the build process, saving production costs.
Models for 2023 will include the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, and the Chevy Blazer and Equinox crossovers. The Equinox is expected to retail for around $30,000 (29,385 euros), making it one of the least expensive EVs.
With the exception of full-sized pickups and SUVs, GM may be fully electric by 2030, according to Automotive News. The recent announcement of the partnership with EV battery charging station leader EVGO, will certainly be key to addressing the concerns consumers have about charging availability and drive sales of their EV line.
By 2026, half of the company's plants will be fully dedicated to producing EVs. Eight plants that build internal combustion, mostly high-demand GM models, will continue until at least 2026. GM's six other facilities will be EV-only plants. The growth and location of production are organized and reliant on the flexibility of their battery technology.
GM's battery is thought to be a bit of a game changer for the industry. GM has said the battery would offer from 50 kWh to a huge 200 kWh with up to 400 miles (643 km) of range. Most electric vehicles today have a 50 kWh, so one having four times that capacity would certainly change the game.
Their Ultium battery is uniquely flexible to contain varying combinations of modules to custom fit energy and range requirements of model variants across the entire future GM line. The company expects the battery characteristics to streamline the build process, saving production costs.
Models for 2023 will include the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, and the Chevy Blazer and Equinox crossovers. The Equinox is expected to retail for around $30,000 (29,385 euros), making it one of the least expensive EVs.
With the exception of full-sized pickups and SUVs, GM may be fully electric by 2030, according to Automotive News. The recent announcement of the partnership with EV battery charging station leader EVGO, will certainly be key to addressing the concerns consumers have about charging availability and drive sales of their EV line.
By 2026, half of the company's plants will be fully dedicated to producing EVs. Eight plants that build internal combustion, mostly high-demand GM models, will continue until at least 2026. GM's six other facilities will be EV-only plants. The growth and location of production are organized and reliant on the flexibility of their battery technology.
GM's battery is thought to be a bit of a game changer for the industry. GM has said the battery would offer from 50 kWh to a huge 200 kWh with up to 400 miles (643 km) of range. Most electric vehicles today have a 50 kWh, so one having four times that capacity would certainly change the game.