2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions Teased, Three Variants Incoming

A corner-carving compact sedan, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition will be launched for the 2023 model year in three variants, inspired by three prestigious racing circuits. In no particular order, these tracks are Watkins Glen International in New York, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Georgia, and Sebring International Raceway in Florida.
Pictured in Electric Blue, Rift Metallic, and Maverick Noir Frost, these fellows are rocking small decals of the aforementioned circuits. Gifted with IMSA decals on the carbon-fiber lip spoiler up front, the CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition also flaunts a few decals on the lower bodysides and hood.
Blue-painted brake calipers are also featured, at least on the blue-painted vehicle. All three are equipped with the Carbon Fiber 1 and Carbon Fiber 2 packages. On that note, Cadillac is pretty darn coy on the finest of details.
Scheduled to premiere next month, the CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition can be considered Cadillac’s take on the Camaro 1LE track package. If this guesstimate turns out to be true, then don’t hold your hopes up for a boost in power. From a displacement of 3.6 liters, the LV4 twin-turbo V6 is alright as is, with 472 ponies and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of torque to its name.
The non-Track Edition CT4-V Blackwing is much obliged to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds if equipped with the optional ten-speed automatic transmission. The standard-issue box is a six-speed manual, as expected of Cadillac’s answer to the almighty BMW M3.
Capable of 189 miles per hour (304 kilometers per hour) on full song, the CT4-V Blackwing serves as the successor of the ATS-V. At press time, the suggested retail price of the high-performance sedan is $58,995.
