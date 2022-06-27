YK Osiris Didn't Know Which Cadillac Escalade to Choose, So He Bought Two

There are many choices you have to make on a daily basis. Some of them are easier, and some of them are harder. For example, YK Osiris had a difficult choice trying to decide which Cadillac Escalade to get... So, he ended up buying two, in different trims.
In a recent video posted on his Instagram Stories, YK Osiris, whose real name is Osiris Jahkail Williams, revealed he splashed on two Cadillac Escalades. The rapper wrote in the short video “I didn’t know what to pick so I got both lol.”
The two Cadillac Escalades are both black but in different trims. One of them is the Luxury trim, which comes fitted with 22-inch 14-spoke alloy wheels with a Bright Silver finish.
The other features the Sport trim, which offers extra equipment, including a panoramic power sunroof, Magnetic Ride Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, and many other options. This trim brings a sport mesh grille, front fascia trim, roof rack, window trim, bodyside molding, running boards, liftgate trip, and exhaust bezel in gloss black. It comes fitted with 22-inch 12-spoke polished alloy wheels with Dark Android finish.
Both are powered by a standard 6.2-liter V8 engine, which, mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission, puts out 420 horsepower (426 ps) and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (624 Nm). This version is available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive. There's also a diesel option available, a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo with 277 horsepower (281 ps).
In late December 2020, the “Worth It” emcee took to Instagram to share he sold his luxury cars and bought a Hyundai SUV instead, advising his fans to stop flossing for Instagram. “This what I’m riding in now,” Osiris said in the video showing off his new whip, giving up all the “foreign” cars. “I sold my Lamborghini, I sold my Rolls-Royce, I sold my Cadillacs."
He didn’t last long, though, because he returned to his old ways shortly after, and now he’s splurging on two luxury SUVs. This wasn't even his first Escalade, as someone broke into one of his luxury SUVs in late December 2021, so he must've thought it was time to replace it.
