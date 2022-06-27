There’s a New Fast-Attack Nuclear Submarine Ready for Duty in the Waters Everywhere

The Virginia class of fast-attack nuclear submarines has been around since the turn of the millennium. Taking their names from American states, these incredible underwater machines welcomed a new member within their ranks this past weekend, when the commissioning of the USS Montana (SSN 794) took place.
Christened back in 2020, the submarine is the second to wear the name, after surface vessel USS Montana ACR-13, an armored cruiser which served in the waters of the Atlantic and Mediterranean from 1908 to 1921. During that time, it took part in military operations in Haiti (1914) and escorted convoys during World War I.
Separately, two new Montanas came into existence, but were never officially commissioned.
The new Montana is an entirely different beast from the ACR-13 altogether. 377 feet (115 meters) long and carrying 136 people, the submarine can move through the water at speeds of 25 knots (29 mph/46 kph), and at depths that can reach 800 feet (244 meters).
It’s the third Block IV Virginia-class submarine (21st overall) to enter service, according to the U.S. Navy, and will be tasked with anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, delivery of special operations forces, strike warfare, irregular and mine warfare, but also intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
The order for the crew of the submarine to man the ship was given on June 25 by Sally Jewell, former Secretary of the United States Department of Interior.
"This boat is a true treasure of the U.S. Navy, and will play an integral part in protecting and promoting American prosperity and security abroad," said in a statement Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. "I am so proud of the brave men and women who will man this submarine, and I look forward to their success on the high seas."
The first destination for the submarine was not disclosed.
