2015 Cadillac Escalade on Stilts Isn't Your Usual School Bus, Would You Buy It?

For whatever reason, having a stock Cadillac Escalade parked in the driveway doesn’t cut it anymore for certain owners. As a result, they have set out to modify some aspects, often going for a show-and-tell kind of look.
Here, we’d mention those examples equipped with classy wheels, and those fitted with oversized alloys for a ridiculous stance. There are others out there, with big body kits, flashy colors, and lots of speakers, and there are also some that have even been turned into veritable pickups, with an open bed behind the cabin.
As for the pictured example, it falls in neither category, as what its owner did to it was enhance its off-road-y nature – because everyone knows that the Escalade is a true beast with uneven, sticky, and/or slippery surfaces under its feet, right?
The suspension stops being ridiculous once you take a closer look at it, which is easier said than done, as the person who took the pics shared in the image gallery shouldn’t quit their day job anytime soon. It has a 15-inch (381-mm) lift kit, the ad reveals, as the vehicle is listed for grabs on the used car market, and a set of wheels signed by Forgiato, wrapped in rather chunky rubber for what is still an Escalade.
Even though some of the other modifications aren’t visible, it is said to sport a starlight headliner, in plain Rolls-Royce fashion, as well as a reupholstered interior, with black leather bedecking the seats and other parts of the cockpit. An aftermarket sound system is obviously on deck too.
With 85,922 miles (138,278 km) on the clock, this 2015 Cadillac Escalade is searching for a new home. Mecum will auction it off at the Orlando 2022 event, hosted from July 6 to 9, so if you ever wanted a jacked-up luxury SUV, then you know what to do next, don’t you?
