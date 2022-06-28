NBA Star Ja Morant's New Ride Is a Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan With Blue Interior

Things are looking great for Ja Morant, although the Memphis Grizzlies didn’t win the NBA Finals this season. Morant is now flaunting the third car in less than two months, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a blue cabin.
Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association, signed a four-year contract with the team in 2019 for $39.6 million. And he’s not afraid to treat himself to a new ride from time to time.
But these last couple of months have been quite filled with cars, as he flaunted a Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack and a Rolls-Royce Dawn. Both of them came with a black exterior, which seems to be Morant’s go-to when it comes to his cars.
This is proven by the latest ride shown in his Instagram Stories a few days ago, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The video on his social media page may be short, but it gives us quite a good look at his new ride. His Cullinan, which is the first and only SUV in Rolls-Royce's lineup, comes with a black and blue combination inside and out. The exterior is black, but the coach line, the logo, and the calipers come in blue, and it carries the same color inside the cabin, on the seats and door panels.
The Cullinan was introduced in 2018 and has Rolls-Royce's powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine under the hood, which sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
With impressive figures like these, the SUV is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
And given the fact that Morant has already tried out the Dawn, it’s safe to say he seems to be a fan of the brand.
