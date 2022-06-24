2023 Cadillac XT6 Configurator Goes Live, Three New Paint Options Available

Introduced in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the XT6 is basically an XT5 with three-row seating. Made in Spring Hill alongside the XT5, the XT6 enters the 2023 model year with very little in the way of changes.
The order guide attached below lists three new paint options (Radiant Red Tintcoat, Opulent Blue Metallic, Argent Silver Metallic), and that’s it! These finishes replace Infrared Tintcoat, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, and Satin Steel Metallic. Hopping over on the configurator, the family-hauling crossover is listed in three grades: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport.
The Luxury and Premium Luxury, priced at $49,990 and $56,190 excluding the $1,395 destination freight charge, open the list with front-wheel drive. If you want all-wheel drive, prepare to pony up $2,000 extra. The final trim level is dubbed Sport, and it’s exclusively offered with all-wheel drive.
$61,490 is the starting price of the range-topping specification, and its twin-clutch system is an idea better than the all-wheel-drive system of its lesser siblings. In addition to channeling torque between the front and rear wheels, the twin-clutch system adjusts the torque going to the left and right rears.
The Sport and Premium come standard with a naturally-aspirated V6 connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Codenamed LGX, the 3.6-liter engine is a direct-injected affair with 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet (367 Nm) of peak torque on tap. The Luxury features a force-fed mill, a 2.0-liter engine that produces 237 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).
Considering the curb weight of this fellow, the V6 is a no-brainer. What’s more - and somewhat curious - the XT6 still comes with a four-pot lump even though General Motors discontinued it from the Chevy Traverse.
Fitted with 17-inch alloys finished in Bright Silver, the Luxury trim level further sweetens the deal with standard eight-speaker audio from Bose, seven-passenger seating, the Cadillac Smart System, the UltraView roof, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and a plethora of safety nannies. The Premium Luxury improves on the Luxury with 20-inch wheels, a hands-free power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, a power-folding third row, and so on, and so forth.
The Sport, as expected of its name, comes with carbon fiber-like interior accents, a mesh grille, high-gloss appointments, chassis damping control, Brembo brakes up front, red-painted calipers, and tinted taillamp lenses.
