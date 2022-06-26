You Won't Believe the Mileage on This Unmolested 1961 Cadillac Fleetwood 60

Want to roll like a king (ahem, Elvis!) in a classic luxury sedan that has aged like a fine wine? How about a Cadillac Fleetwood 60?
Born eight years before Neil Armstrong’s giant leap for mankind, in 1961, this Cadillac Fleetwood 60 is a head-turning presence, hence why some might be tempted to think that it was fully restored. However, it's only been taken care of the right way, as almost everything has been preserved, with almost no aftermarket intervention.
As a matter of fact, the black paint, contrasted by lots of chrome accents, is all-original, and still shines bright on the curvaceous body panels. Everything lines up perfectly, from the double headlamps, grille, and hood, all the way back to the iconic styling of the rear fenders, trunk lid, taillights, and everything else. The wheels are hugged by tires with a white wall design.
Slightly tinted windows, factory air conditioning, and an original interior are other highlights of this classic Cadillac Fleetwood 60. Wrapped around the seats, door cards, and other parts of the cabin, the green leather is in surprisingly good overall condition, and so is the matching carpet. Several chrome details, and a few wood inserts, provide some contrast. Moreover, if you look at the odometer, you will see that it reads 14,439 miles (23,237 km), said to be real.
Under the hood, this luxury old-timer, which was sold new by Good Cadillac in Altoona, Pennsylvania, packs the 390 V8, hooked up to an automatic transmission. The car will hit the auction block at Mecum’s Orlando 2022, on July 6-9, and it is accompanied by the original books, manuals, and warranty booklet. Given its rather unique condition, and very low mileage, sprinkled with a hat holder and emergency lights behind the grille, it should fetch a pretty penny. How much do you think it will change hands for?
