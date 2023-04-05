Absurd Carmaker Cash Grabs: From Toy Cars to $2M Watches

When you’re selling a few thousand cars a year, cash comes sparingly. Often, brands like this have figured out other ways of making money. Ferrari is probably the most readily available example. The brand is worth more than the sales Ferrari makes on its cars thanks to collaborations with brands like Puma, Richard Mille, and Ray Ban. With the release of yet another absurdly expensive non-car item by another automaker, it’s time to take a look (in no particular order) at the most absurd cash grabs automakers have made in recent memory.

7 photos Photo: Bugatti