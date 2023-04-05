Ram 1500 REV Goes Official Against Ford F-150 Lightning With a 500-Mile Range and 654 HP

Ram reveals the technical details of its first electric pickup at the New York International Auto Show. The Ram 1500 REV aims for up to 500 miles of range when powered from a 229-kWh battery pack, making it the segment leader.
Ram Trucks presented the first pictures of the 1500 REV electric pickup in February, during the Super Bowl LVII, but left a lot of details to the imagination. The promotional video “Premature Electrification” aired in February, leaving everyone scratching their heads. Stellantis seized the NY auto show opportunity to explain its position by revealing all the details of the upcoming electric pickup.
Stellantis has always claimed that the Ram 1500 REV will offer a class-leading range, while the name suggested it might employ a range extender. In New York, Ram Trucks have cleared all doubts by announcing that the extended-range version of the truck would have up to 500 miles (805 km) of range, a record in its segment. This performance is achievable thanks to a 229-kWh battery, although an extended-range version using a gas-powered engine is also in the works. With the standard 168-kWh battery pack, the Ram 1500 REV can travel up to 350 miles (560 km) on a charge, which is still impressive.
The Ram 1500 REV is built on the new STLA Frame platform suitable for full-size body-on-frame electric trucks. Stellantis claims the pickup will offer “the industry’s best combination of range, towing, payload, and charge time.” We can agree about the range, and we learn that the Ram 1500 EV has 14,000 lb (6,350 kg) of towing capacity. This beats the Ford F-150 Lightning (10,000 lb/4,500 kg) and Rivian R1T (11,000 lb/5,000 kg), but is below the Chevy Silverado EV’s towing capacity of 20,000 lb (9,000 kg).
The truck features two electric motors, front and rear, with 250 kW of power each, for a total of 654 horsepower. The one on the front axle can be disconnected, allowing the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions. The rear-axle drive unit features an electronic-locking rear differential. The Ram 1500 REV has an 800-volt electrical system. This allows the truck to add 110 miles (180 km) of range in 10 minutes of charging at a 350 kW DC fast charger.
Ram Truck’s electric pickup features vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging. It can also power external devices, with a 7.2-kW onboard power panel in the bed and a 3.6-kW power panel in the frunk. The Ram 1500 REV features a RamBox lockable bed storage with a 115-volt outlet. The RamBox is illuminated, weatherproof, and includes drain plugs on the bottom of the storage bins. If you were wondering, the electric pickup comes with a 15 cu-ft (425-liter) frunk.
The REV lineup comprises five trim levels, with Tungsten at the top earning the title of the most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever produced. It has a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, doubled by a 10.25-inch passenger screen which can be used in copilot mode or for mirroring other devices’ screens. The Ram 1500 REV will arrive at dealerships in late 2024 as a 2025 model.
