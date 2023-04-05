Wilderness-Prepped 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Bows With Improved Off-Road Prowess

Subaru’s rugged Wilderness family has just gained a new member: the 2024 Crosstrek. Following hot on the heels of the Outback Wilderness and Forester Wilderness, it is ready to venture off the beaten path every now and then with all sorts of enhancements that make it a better performer on arduous tracks than the normal models.
Introduced at the 2023 New York Auto Show, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness features the usual amount of plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body. On top of that, it gets new bumpers, bold grille, skid plate made of metal up front, and a matte black look for the hood, which is nothing more than a decal said to be anti-glare. The hex-design LED fog lamps are another thing worth mentioning, just like the ‘Wilderness’ logos on the front doors and tailgate, and the ‘Crosstrek’ lettering on the plastic cladding portion of the front doors. Joining the color palette is the Wilderness-only Geyser Blue.
Further improving its hauling capability is the ladder-type roof rack system. The flexible design allows it to carry various gear, including a roof-top tent. And don’t worry about getting stuck, because there are a few chassis enhancements on deck too. For one, it has a 9.3-inch (236-mm) ground clearance, 0.5+ inches (13 mm) more than the regular Crosstrek versions. The coil springs are longer, and the shock absorbers, which feature longer travel strokes, are responsible for the extra space between its belly and the road. The approach and departure angles were improved, from 18 to 20 degrees, and from 30.1 to 33 degrees respectively. The breakover angle is now at 21.1 degrees, up from 19.7 degrees. Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires were wrapped around the exclusive 17-inch alloys.
Crosstrek Wilderness benefits from the X-Mode, with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes to increase traction in slippery and/or sticky conditions. Hill Descent Control is part of the standard gear, and the vehicle features active torque vectoring too. Automatic emergency steering works in concert with the EyeSight and blind-spot detection to help avoid collisions at speeds under 50 mph (80 kph). The reverse automatic braking is standard, and many other driver assistance gizmos are included. The list comprises pretty much everything, from the lane departure, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert, to pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, and adaptive cruise control.
On the inside, it features water-resistant upholstery, with the ‘Wilderness’ logo embossed in the front headrests. Copper stitching, anodized copper trim on different parts of the interior, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a few other gizmos are on deck as well. The headliner has a black look, and the trim on the dashboard, doors, and shifter plate is in gunmetal gray. All-weather floor mats are standard, just like the water-resistant cargo tray in the trunk, which is removable. Subaru’s 11.6-inch touchscreen display, with smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and digital radio is part of the offering at no extra cost, just like the wireless charging pad for smartphones. Greeting drivers upon entering the vehicle is the ‘Wilderness’ logo in the meter display at start-up.
There are no surprises under the hood, where the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness is equipped with the 2.5-liter boxer engine. The mill yanks out 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet (239 Nm) of torque, and it is hooked up to a Lineartronic CVT with improved final drive ratio. Rated at 3,500 lbs (1,588 kg), the maximum towing capacity has more than doubled courtesy of the added transmission oil cooler.
Subaru says the first units will arrive at dealers nationwide this fall, with an MSRP of $31,995, excluding the $1,295 destination and delivery charge. The power moonroof, ten-way adjustable driver’s seat, and Harman Kardon premium audio are part of an option package priced from $2,270. Production will take place at the Lafayette factory, in Indiana.
Further improving its hauling capability is the ladder-type roof rack system. The flexible design allows it to carry various gear, including a roof-top tent. And don’t worry about getting stuck, because there are a few chassis enhancements on deck too. For one, it has a 9.3-inch (236-mm) ground clearance, 0.5+ inches (13 mm) more than the regular Crosstrek versions. The coil springs are longer, and the shock absorbers, which feature longer travel strokes, are responsible for the extra space between its belly and the road. The approach and departure angles were improved, from 18 to 20 degrees, and from 30.1 to 33 degrees respectively. The breakover angle is now at 21.1 degrees, up from 19.7 degrees. Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires were wrapped around the exclusive 17-inch alloys.
Crosstrek Wilderness benefits from the X-Mode, with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes to increase traction in slippery and/or sticky conditions. Hill Descent Control is part of the standard gear, and the vehicle features active torque vectoring too. Automatic emergency steering works in concert with the EyeSight and blind-spot detection to help avoid collisions at speeds under 50 mph (80 kph). The reverse automatic braking is standard, and many other driver assistance gizmos are included. The list comprises pretty much everything, from the lane departure, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert, to pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, and adaptive cruise control.
On the inside, it features water-resistant upholstery, with the ‘Wilderness’ logo embossed in the front headrests. Copper stitching, anodized copper trim on different parts of the interior, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a few other gizmos are on deck as well. The headliner has a black look, and the trim on the dashboard, doors, and shifter plate is in gunmetal gray. All-weather floor mats are standard, just like the water-resistant cargo tray in the trunk, which is removable. Subaru’s 11.6-inch touchscreen display, with smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and digital radio is part of the offering at no extra cost, just like the wireless charging pad for smartphones. Greeting drivers upon entering the vehicle is the ‘Wilderness’ logo in the meter display at start-up.
There are no surprises under the hood, where the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness is equipped with the 2.5-liter boxer engine. The mill yanks out 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet (239 Nm) of torque, and it is hooked up to a Lineartronic CVT with improved final drive ratio. Rated at 3,500 lbs (1,588 kg), the maximum towing capacity has more than doubled courtesy of the added transmission oil cooler.
Subaru says the first units will arrive at dealers nationwide this fall, with an MSRP of $31,995, excluding the $1,295 destination and delivery charge. The power moonroof, ten-way adjustable driver’s seat, and Harman Kardon premium audio are part of an option package priced from $2,270. Production will take place at the Lafayette factory, in Indiana.