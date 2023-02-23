2024 Subaru Impreza Starting Price Revealed, Two Boxer Engines Available

Codenamed GU, the sixth-generation Impreza still features the Subaru Global Platform of its predecessor. Scheduled to enter production at the Japanese automaker Gunma assembly plant in the Land of the Rising Sun, the five-door hatchback will arrive at dealers this summer.
Emphasis on five-door hatchback because Subaru discontinued the four-door sedan, which costs $19,795 sans destination charge for the 2023 model year. The outgoing Impreza five-door hatchback is $20,295 at the moment of reporting, whereas the sixth generation is going for $22,995 plus the $1,090 destination charge.
In addition to the sedan, the manual transmission is also gone in favor of Subaru’s Lineartronic continuously variable transmission. It’s not an eCVT, but a traditional CVT featuring a chain that runs between two pulleys.
The chain-driven continuously variable transmission is connected to a 2.0-liter boxer that cranks out 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet (197 Nm) in the Base and Sport grades of the 2024 Subaru Impreza. Stepping up to the RS gets you a slightly more potent engine, namely a 2.5-liter boxer that makes 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet (241 Nm). Both are naturally aspirated.
Customers in the market for the Impreza Base are presented with one highlight option in the guise of 16-inch alloy wheels that cost $350. In terms of standard kit, every trim gets EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.
Models equipped with Blind Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert further boast Automatic Emergency Steering. The system is programmed to assist with steering control at speeds lower than 50 mph (80 kph) to help avoid a collision.
The Impreza Base also flaunts steering-responsive LED headlights, a tire pressure monitoring system with individual tire display, dual-zone climate control, as well as dual 7.0-inch touchscreens. The upper display is for audio, Bluetooth, rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, whereas the bottom is for vehicle and climate settings. Power windows and side mirrors, keyless entry, a USB-A charging port, 60/40-split folding rear seats, crossbar mounting points, and a 3.5-millimeter auxiliary jack round off the list of goodies.
Priced at $24,995, the Impreza Sport levels up to a single 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker audio, LED fog lights, a rear-seat armrest with two cup holders, a USB-C charging port, and a different combination meter. The only notable option is $1,900 and adds a power moonroof, a few safety features we’ve previously mentioned, and an All-Weather Package.
The 2.0-liter Impreza Sport and 2.5-liter Impreza RS both feature an eight-speed manual mode for their Lineartronic transmissions. Paddle shifters are included, and they’re not included just for show because the manual mode does feature eight programmed ratios.
Distinguished by the RS exterior badging and 18-inch alloys in dark gray, the range-topping trim level sweetens the deal with black for the front grille and side mirrors. Upgraded LED headlights are standard as well, as are gunmetal and faux carbon-fiber interior trim pieces. The RS-exclusive option package costs $2,070 and improves the all-wheel-drive hatchback with 10-speaker audio from Harman Kardon, a power moonroof from earlier, and a 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support.
