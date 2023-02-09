2024 Subaru Crosstrek Unveiled With Updated Rugged Looks, Offers More Tech for Same MSRP

Coming to a dealership near you for the 2024 model year, the “all-new” and “completely redesigned” Subaru Crosstrek is anything but that. Think of it as the second-generation Crosstrek with minor improvements across the board, including updated rugged looks that help the compact-sized crossover stand out from the Impreza.
Still based on the Subaru Global Platform of its predecessor, the 2024 model oozes adventure with the way it looks. The Japanese automaker’s design language is getting close to what Toyota has been doing as of late, but even a non-car person won’t mistake it for a Toyota.
The first thing that attracts one’s attention is the frameless front grille, a hexagonal design that wears the automaker’s logo with pride on a horizontal trim piece. The headlights are gracefully connected by said horizontal trim piece, although graceful isn’t the right word to describe the overall design. While not a bonafide 4x4 such as the Jeep Wrangler, the Crosstrek isn’t a street princess either.
It offers the right amount of crossover-y design cues and ruggedness, especially in combination with the yellow exterior garnish and black-painted wheels of the Sport. From the sides, the black plastic cladding harks back to the WRX. Being a crossover instead of a rally-bred sports sedan, the plastic bits suit the Crosstrek much better.
aerodynamic diffuser and black plastic elements on the rear bumper are what I would call overstyling for styling’s sake. It just feels too much, albeit it could be far worse than this.
The interior gives a different impression from the exterior, for it’s a bigger departure from the second-generation Crosstrek than the exterior. The most prominent feature is the portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, an 11.6-inch unit joined by a standard dual-screen unit. The base infotainment system combines two 7.0-inch screens, with the top screen controlling the media stuff and the bottom screen the climate control and vehicle settings.
The 2024 model further takes comfort and convenience to a new level, with every grade boasting a plethora of useful features. Welcome lighting, steering-responsive LED headlights, remote keyless entry, tire pressure monitoring with individual wheel display, automatic high beams, power side mirrors, and dual-zone air con are standard.
technologies by updating it with a wider field of view, improved control software, and an electric brake booster. EyeSight’s automated emergency braking system can now identify both bicyclists and pedestrians sooner at intersections. As implied, the system first alerts the driver, then applies the brakes if needed.
The Crosstrek will be manufactured in the United States of America, although not entirely. The 2.0-liter Base and Premium will be put together at the Gunma plant in Japan, while the 2.5-liter Sport and Limited will be assembled at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, Indiana.
In regard to pricing, you’ll be surprised to find out that the 2.0-liter Base costs the same $24,995 as the 2023 model. All four trim levels come with a continuously variable transmission, with the 2.5-liter Limited kicking off at $30,895. Adding the $1,295 destination and delivery results in at least $26,290 and $32,190, respectively.
