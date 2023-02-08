2024 Subaru Crosstrek for the U.S. Shows Its Face, Don’t Expect a Ground-Up Redesign

Introduced in Japan in September 2022 as a 2023 model, the third-generation Subaru Crosstrek prepares to make its stateside debut as a 2024 model at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The compact crossover won’t be a wowzer, though, because it resembles the Gen 2 in many respects.
Subaru of America obnoxiously uses all-new to describe the 2024 model, which may be considered misleading by certain enthusiasts. If you ask for my opinion, heavy facelift would be the most appropriate way of characterizing the newcomer due to its unibody vehicle architecture.
It's hard to believe this, but the Subaru Global Platform is the Japanese automaker’s first completely new platform since the first-generation Legacy rolled out in 1989. Subsequent vehicles are built around evolutions of the Legacy’s platform. Even the first-generation BRZ flaunts a VA-series WRX STI-based rear suspension layout, and the second-generation BRZ borrows a few bits and pieces from the Subaru Global Platform mentioned just earlier.
There’s nothing inherently long with said architecture, though. The only problem would be Subaru’s promise of all-electric vehicles based on the SGP, all-electric vehicles that have yet to launch. If they’ll ever launch, that is, because Subaru’s first series-production EV is a rebadged Toyota manufactured by Toyota on a Toyota platform.
Pompously touted as completely redesigned, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek promises three highlights prior to its unveiling. First and foremost, it’s obviously better styled than its predecessor. The pictured trim level is dubbed Sport. Finished in a very interesting paint that gives the impression of a matte finish, the Sport also comes with yellow garnish here and there, as well as black-painted alloy wheels mounted with Falken Ziex all-season tires.
Zooming in on the black plastic grille up front doesn’t reveal any intercooler in the engine bay, which means that it’s a naturally-aspirated mill hiding under the hood. The 2.5-liter boxer in the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Sport belts out 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet (237 Nm), with said engine carrying over to the well-equipped Limited.
Subaru let it slip that more power is coming to the Crosstrek, although that’s all we know for the time being. Are those additional ponies coming to the 2.5 mentioned earlier or by way of a different engine altogether? The FA24 comes to mind, which is offered in both free-breathing and turbo flavors depending on the application.
The Japanese market gets one powertrain in the form of a mild-hybrid 2.0 connected exclusively to a continuously variable transmission. The naturally-aspirated boxer is backed up by an electric motor to return a WLTC-estimated 6.1 liters per 100 kilometers or 38.6 miles per gallon with front-wheel drive on the combined cycle. Yes, front-wheel drive! All-wheel drive is – of course – also available.
On an ending note, Subaru also made a case for enhanced safety. The Tokyo-based manufacturer may be referring to small improvements to the Subaru EyeSight system. One of those small improvements is the ability to identify bicyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner thanks to a wider field of view and updated control software.
Even though Subaru hasn’t said anything in this regard yet, look forward to more inches for the touchscreen infotainment unit. The outgoing model offers 6.5- and 8.0-inch units, while the third generation for the Japanese market boasts an 11.6-inch portrait-oriented display.
