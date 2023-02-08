One More Carmaker Hit Hard by the Same Problem That’s Driving the World Nuts

More on this:

1 This is Why This American Automaker Won’t Make Its Cars a Dollar Cheaper

2 Here's Why Ford Thinks the World Could Soon Face a New Major Problem

3 Ironically, Carmakers Are Now Saving the Chip Industry

4 Hyundai Claims It's Defying the Chip Shortage, but Just Look at the Whole Picture

5 Stop Dreaming: Carmaker Suspends Production as Chip Shortage Returns