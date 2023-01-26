2024 Subaru Crosstrek for the U.S. Market Teased, Sport Grade Boasts Falken Ziex Tires

Subaru ended 2022 with no fewer than 556,581 vehicles delivered in the United States of America, a 4.7 percent decrease compared to the previous calendar year. As expected, the Crosstrek sold better than every other model available in this part of the world, moving 155,142 vehicles.
Known as the XV in other markets, the Crosstrek is getting on a bit. The second generation launched in 2017 for 2018 on the Subaru Global Platform with a selection of boxer mills, a manual, a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission, and Symmetrical all-wheel drive. With a little help from Toyota, the Crosstrek also received Prius Prime plug-in hybrid bits and bobs for the boringly named Hybrid.
More of a heavy refresh instead of a brand-new vehicle, the third-generation Crosstrek was revealed in Japan in September 2022 exclusively as a mild hybrid with a continuously variable transmission. Japanese customers are further presented with front-wheel drive as standard even though Subaru made a name for itself with all-wheel drive.
Considering how big of a market the United States of America is for the Crosstrek, the third generation will debut at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show on February 9th. The reveal will be livestreamed on Subaru’s website from 10 am CT.
Subaru didn’t give offer any other noteworthy information, although it did publish a picture of the Sport trim level. The black plastic cladding on the wheel arches is eerily similar to the WRX. Black wheels are featured as well, mounted with Falken Ziex rubber boots that promise excellent traction and grip in wet and dry conditions, as well as good wear life.
The paint job is pretty slick in its own right. As for the cherry on top, that comes in the form of yellow trim pieces. Unfortunately for prospective customers, we don’t know if the Sport carries over the 2.5-liter boxer of the 2023 model.
As a brief refresher, both the Sport and Limited pack 182 horsepower and so-and-so torque from a naturally-aspirated engine connected to a continuously variable transmission rather than a torque-converter automatic. The Lineartronic CVT was deemed necessary during development in order to improve fuel economy, which isn’t particularly great (29 miles per gallon or 8.1 liters per 100 kilometers combined).
Lower down the spectrum, the FB20 of the 2023 model should carry over. It’s not clear if Subaru will offer it as is or with mild-hybrid assistance, but it should be good enough for those peeps who want a point-A-to-point-B crossover.
Something else that isn’t clear for the time being is the much-rumored Wilderness trim level. The mid-size Outback and compact Forester are already available in this off-road specification. The Crosstrek would be a fine addition to the Wilderness line. Now, if Subaru were to give it a turbo four-cylinder boxer mill as well, that would be seriously cool.
