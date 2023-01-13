New Subaru Impreza STI Prototype Wants to Steal the 2024 Nissan GT-R's Thunder at TAS

In theory, it’s hard for any car to steal the 2024 Nissan GT-R’s thunder, but in practice, we are looking at the same model that entered production all the way back in 2007, and it now has a few visual and technical updates.
So, can the Subaru Impreza STI do that? It could’ve, if it was a production model, but you are looking at a prototype. Also, the ‘STI’ (Subaru Tecnica International) part of its name is all about the official add-ons strapped to its body that make it look sportier.
Unveiled at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS), in Japan’s capital city, which officially kicked off today, January 13, it is showcased alongside other vehicles from Subaru. These comprise the Levorg STI Sport R EX, Rex Boost Gear Concept, and Cross Boost Gear Concept, and it pretty much fills our hearts with hope of seeing an actual Impreza STI based on the latest generation that premiered at the Los Angeles Auto Show late last year.
Quite surprisingly, the Japanese car marque didn’t have much to say about this vehicle. In fact, they haven’t said anything about it at all, other than the fact that it is a prototype equipped with STI parts, although one that looks like a finished product to us. Mind you, since it builds on the new Impreza showcased at the event in the City of Angels a few months ago, you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that it is not production-ready.
With that off our chest, let’s check out the novelties, which are quite a few, and they do make it look sportier. The prototype has a new chin spoiler attached to the front bumper, which probably helps improve the car’s aerodynamics at high speeds. This is complemented by the new side skirts, new diffuser that has cutouts in the middle for the dual exhaust tips, both of which are STI-branded, and a large spoiler at the top of the rear windscreen that makes it look like a hot hatch. The five-tri-spoke wheels, finished in black, with ‘STI’ center caps, are part of the novelties.
There is no reference whatsoever to the engine, so we will remind you that the 2024 Subaru Impreza will feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit, with 152 hp (154 ps/113 kW) and 145 lb-ft (197 Nm) of torque, and a 2.5-liter boxer mill, making 182 hp (185 ps/136 kW) and 178 lb-ft (241 Nm). The five-speed manual gearbox was dropped, and both come solely with the continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Also, speaking of things that are gone, these also include the sedan body style, as for the new generation, the Impreza will only be offered as a hatchback. The first units will start arriving at dealers in the U.S. this spring, and pricing has yet to be revealed.
Unveiled at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS), in Japan’s capital city, which officially kicked off today, January 13, it is showcased alongside other vehicles from Subaru. These comprise the Levorg STI Sport R EX, Rex Boost Gear Concept, and Cross Boost Gear Concept, and it pretty much fills our hearts with hope of seeing an actual Impreza STI based on the latest generation that premiered at the Los Angeles Auto Show late last year.
Quite surprisingly, the Japanese car marque didn’t have much to say about this vehicle. In fact, they haven’t said anything about it at all, other than the fact that it is a prototype equipped with STI parts, although one that looks like a finished product to us. Mind you, since it builds on the new Impreza showcased at the event in the City of Angels a few months ago, you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that it is not production-ready.
With that off our chest, let’s check out the novelties, which are quite a few, and they do make it look sportier. The prototype has a new chin spoiler attached to the front bumper, which probably helps improve the car’s aerodynamics at high speeds. This is complemented by the new side skirts, new diffuser that has cutouts in the middle for the dual exhaust tips, both of which are STI-branded, and a large spoiler at the top of the rear windscreen that makes it look like a hot hatch. The five-tri-spoke wheels, finished in black, with ‘STI’ center caps, are part of the novelties.
There is no reference whatsoever to the engine, so we will remind you that the 2024 Subaru Impreza will feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit, with 152 hp (154 ps/113 kW) and 145 lb-ft (197 Nm) of torque, and a 2.5-liter boxer mill, making 182 hp (185 ps/136 kW) and 178 lb-ft (241 Nm). The five-speed manual gearbox was dropped, and both come solely with the continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Also, speaking of things that are gone, these also include the sedan body style, as for the new generation, the Impreza will only be offered as a hatchback. The first units will start arriving at dealers in the U.S. this spring, and pricing has yet to be revealed.